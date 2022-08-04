ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Sarkisian reveals his thoughts on Quinn Ewers, Hudson Card after first practice

Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/IT)

Fall camp is in full swing in the Forty Acres. Following the first team practice on Wednesday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took questions from the media, including requests for his observations on dueling quarterbacks Hudson Card and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers.

While the returner, Card, took most of the first reps in drills, the new challenger, Ewers, was also alternating work with the first-team players.

“I thought they did a good job,” Sarkisian said. “There’s always going to be plays they wish they could have back, and again, I thought we played pretty good coverage today, too.

“We created some big plays. I thought they took shots down the field, which showed that mentality that we want. We hit some and we didn’t hit some. That’s okay.”

Wednesday was just day one of the 25-practice fall camp that leads up to game one versus ULM.

Longhorns fall camp QB competition begins

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns still have several weeks to determine who will take the first snaps behind center on Sept. 3. Through the summer and the first day of practice, the former Alabama coordinator believes the ongoing competition is in a healthy place.

“There’s something about our room this year that I really enjoy,” Sarkisian said. “It’s definitely competitive, but I feel like they work really well together. They’re pulling for one another. I think these guys really want to win a championship. That, to me, is healthy.

“That doesn’t mean one guy doesn’t want to start more than the other. I’m sure they both do, but they came to work today just to enjoy playing football, get better at football, persevere through some of the tough plays, get on the other side of them, and keep grinding through practice. I thought they did that.”

Last season, Texas had the 71st-ranked passing offense in the nation, averaging 225 passing yards per game.

