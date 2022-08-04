ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin offers thoughts on Michael Trigg, comparison to Kyle Pitts

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CawCL_0h4alKjU00
Josh McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss got it done this offseason in the transfer portal with multiple top-tier players heading to Oxford. Amongst that group was former 2024 four-star Michael Trigg. Trigg was the No. 4 tight end in the 2021 class according to On3’s Consensus Top Football Recruits. After a season at USC, he’s now in practice for the 2022 season in the SEC under Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin didn’t mince words when asked about his new weapon during a press conference after the Rebels opened fall practice. He was asked about a comment Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo made comparing Trigg to former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. While Kiffin sees Trigg’s talent, he knows he has a long way to go before he reaches that level.

“Mingo’s not exactly a personnel director. I wouldn’t call him Kyle Pitts right now,” said Kiffin. “He’s got a lot of talent. He does have height, weight, speed, (and) hand combination to be a great player but he’s got a long ways to go.

Trigg played in just four games last season in Los Angeles. He finished with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while with the Trojans. Getting to Pitts’ level, though, requires more than just talent. Pitts played three years in college and produced 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two seasons in Gainesville before the Atlanta Falcons selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lane Kiffin says people need to realize just how young Trigg is. While he has a ton of potential, there’s a lot between him and reaching that caliber just yet.

“Some of these guys we think they’re older than they are because they transfer but he just finished his true freshman year,” Kiffin said. “(He’s) got a very high ceiling. There’s a lot of talented players out there so there’s a lot of work to be a great player. I would not call him Kyle Pitts.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 offensive lines in the SEC

Even in an era of spread football, the best offenses usually still have a few bullies up front, and the SEC is ripe with 6-foot-5, 300+ pound maulers who open holes for tailbacks and create sound pockets for some of the best quarterbacks in the country. Here’s a look at...
NFL
On3.com

Bill O'Brien reveals why he came to Alabama, how the experience has helped him

Bill O’Brien was the laughing stock of the NFL when Nick Saban hired him ahead of the 2021 season. With one year as Alabama‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under his belt, he’s helped produce the first-ever Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Crimson Tide history, won a SEC Championship and made it to the national championship game last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Florida State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL
On3.com

Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year

Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Usc#Sec#Rebels#The Atlanta Falcons
On3.com

Georgia comes in at No. 3 in USA Today preseason Coaches Poll

The first preseason poll for the 2022 College Football season is out, and Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs come in at No. 3. Trailing behind Alabama and Ohio State for the No. 1 and No. 2 spots respectively, Georgia actually got the second most first-place votes behind the Crimson Tide. Alabama received 54 of the possible 66 first place votes with Georgia receiving six, Ohio State getting five and Texas landing one as well.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
On3.com

Greg McElroy reveals bad news for Michigan in attempting back-to-back 10 win seasons

Michigan is coming off their best season of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines won their most games since 1997, won the Big Ten Championship game and made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. On top of that, they beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy has highlighted multiple reasons why that success may be hard to come by again in 2022.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy