Lane Kiffin offers thoughts on Michael Trigg, comparison to Kyle Pitts

Josh McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss got it done this offseason in the transfer portal with multiple top-tier players heading to Oxford. Amongst that group was former 2024 four-star Michael Trigg. Trigg was the No. 4 tight end in the 2021 class according to On3’s Consensus Top Football Recruits. After a season at USC, he’s now in practice for the 2022 season in the SEC under Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin didn’t mince words when asked about his new weapon during a press conference after the Rebels opened fall practice. He was asked about a comment Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo made comparing Trigg to former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. While Kiffin sees Trigg’s talent, he knows he has a long way to go before he reaches that level.

“Mingo’s not exactly a personnel director. I wouldn’t call him Kyle Pitts right now,” said Kiffin. “He’s got a lot of talent. He does have height, weight, speed, (and) hand combination to be a great player but he’s got a long ways to go.

Trigg played in just four games last season in Los Angeles. He finished with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown while with the Trojans. Getting to Pitts’ level, though, requires more than just talent. Pitts played three years in college and produced 97 catches for 1,419 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two seasons in Gainesville before the Atlanta Falcons selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lane Kiffin says people need to realize just how young Trigg is. While he has a ton of potential, there’s a lot between him and reaching that caliber just yet.

“Some of these guys we think they’re older than they are because they transfer but he just finished his true freshman year,” Kiffin said. “(He’s) got a very high ceiling. There’s a lot of talented players out there so there’s a lot of work to be a great player. I would not call him Kyle Pitts.”