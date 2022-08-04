Dan Lanning breaks down the five transfers into Oregon football

Icon Sportswire / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that Oregon is leaning on the transfer portal in 2022. With the one-time transfer rule and a new head coach, Dan Lanning, the Ducks were always likely to rely on new players. Now, Lanning broke down several of those transfers into the Oregon program.

“Yeah, unique group,” Dan Lanning said. “Obviously, for us, anybody that we want to bring into our program, the first thought is can they actually enhance our program? Can they help us win games?”

“I feel really confident. You know, all those guys have a variety of experience. But all of them have been exposed to real football.”

At this point, Dan Lanning is referring to five transfers who have come to Oregon during the Summer. All of these transfers came to Oregon from a Power Five program.

“I think, on the defensive line, obviously those guys give us some great size,” Dan Lanning said. “You talk about a guy like Bucky, that was a really talented player there at Minnesota, but works his tail off.”

“I think the one thing I can say about all these guys is they all want extra. They all do extra and get extra. But, more than anything beyond just the talent piece that we’re adding with those guys, is the character they operate with day in and day out. I think how supportive they’ve felt with our players. You know, they’ve been welcomed with open arms and they’re anxious to get better, which is fun to see.”

Dan Lanning opened up about the quarterbacks

Dan Lanning brought in Auburn transfer Bo Nix to compete for the starting quarterback position. It is a job that Nix has to compete for, though. Recently, Lanning explained what he’s looking for in a starting quarterback.

“Ultimately, you have to have a great understanding of the system that we run,” Lanning said. “For me at quarterback, it’s about a guy who can get the ball to an open receiver and a guy who doesn’t turn it over.”