ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Saudis Open Airspace To More Flights Serving Israel

By Alexander Cornwell, Dan Williams
International Business Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukrainian Army Continues To Successfully Force Russian Soldiers To Retreat

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again successfully forced Russian troops to retreat from their positions as the war entered its 165th day, according to a report. The Ukrainian army stopped Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of Slovyansk, Verkhnokamyanske, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Vershnya and Blahodatny, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said in a report published Sunday.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russia Dismissed 6 Commanders Due To Army's 'Poor Performance' In Ukraine: UK Intel

Russia has dismissed six commanders due to their "poor performance" in the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence. As per the British intelligence update published Sunday, the dismissed commanders included General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko of the Eastern Military District; General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev of the Western Military District; General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who was given overall command over the invasion; and General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko of the Southern Grouping of Forces.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Israel#Hong Kong Airlines#Pacific Airlines#Linus Business#Business Industry#Cathay Pacific#Air Seychelles#Saudi Arabian#Israeli
International Business Times

99th Russian Army Senior Officer Dies In Ukraine War: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost another senior commander as the war in Ukraine stretches into its sixth month, according to a new report. Lt. Col. Nikolay Gorban, who was the 36-year-old commander of Russia's FSB's special forces, is believed to have died in Ukraine on Aug. 2. It was not immediately clear how or where Gorban was killed, the New York Post reported.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Explainer-Why The Unification Church Has Become A Headache For Japan's Kishida

Japan's Fumio Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, as his party's ties to the Unification Church have dented public support following the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe last month. Abe's suspected killer bore a grudge against the church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe...
WORLD
AFP

Two miners rescued in Dominican Republic after 10 days underground

Two miners were rescued in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, seemingly unharmed, after 10 days trapped underground and a massive operation, with support from Canada, to free them. The miners were finally reached on Tuesday morning through a newly-dug rescue tunnel, a whole 10 days after they got caught underground after a rockslide, the Dominican Mining Corporation (CORMIDOM) said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

BitMEX Business Development Head Pleads Guilty To Bank Secrecy Act Violation

The former head of business development at BitMEX, a major crypto derivatives exchange, has pled guilty to willfully not following the U.S. anti-money laundering laws. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Monday that Gregory Dwyer pled guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act for "failing to establish, implement, and maintain an anti-money laundering program at BitMEX, and aiding and abetting the same" in the presence of U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Saudi Arabia
International Business Times

No Change In U.S. Assessment On China Timeline For Taiwan, Official Says

Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, drawing concern from...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Ukraine Says Its Troops Advance Towards Izium As Fighting Rages In Donbas

Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the frontlines on Tuesday as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster. Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russians Under Sanctions Fail To Declare Assets In Line With German Law

None of the Russians targeted by European Union sanctions have declared their assets to German authorities as required to do under Germany's sanctions law, the German government said, prompting a call for the transparency regime to be tightened. Some 4.28 billion euros in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs have been...
POLITICS
International Business Times

US Lifts Policy Requiring Asylum-seekers To Wait In Mexico

The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday night it will end a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications play out in court. The DHS announcement comes hours after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented US President Joe Biden's administration from ending the...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Any Attack On A Nuclear Plant 'Suicidal': UN Chief Guterres

Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Nagasaki Mayor Warns Of 'Crisis' On Atom Bomb Anniversary

Nuclear weapons present a "tangible and present crisis" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mayor of Nagasaki said Tuesday, the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing that destroyed the Japanese city. On August 9, 1945, Nagasaki was flattened in an inferno that killed 74,000 people, three days after the world's...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report

Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
POLITICS
International Business Times

Pope Concerned For Amazon And Indigenous Peoples, Says Its First Cardinal

Pope Francis will install the first cardinal of Brazil's Amazon region this month in a sign of his concern for the rainforest and its indigenous inhabitants, the man whom he picked for the role said. Dom Leonardo Steiner, archbishop of the Brazilian city of Manaus, said in an interview that...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy