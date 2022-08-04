Saudis Open Airspace To More Flights Serving Israel

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the Saki base on the Black Sea had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Videos posted on social networks showed sunbathers fleeing a nearby beach as huge flames and pillars of smoke rose over the horizon from multiple points, accompanied by loud booms. Crimea Today News said on Telegram that witnesses reported fire on a runway and damage to nearby homes as a result of what it said were dozens of blasts. Russia’s state news agency Tass quoted an unidentified ministry source as saying the explosions’ primary cause appeared to be a “violation of fire safety requirements.” The ministry said no warplanes were damaged.
Woman dies in her sleep in front of children and husband on flight to UK
Helen Rhodes was a ‘devoted wife and mother’ and ‘the glue that held her family together’, a friend said
Ukrainian Army Continues To Successfully Force Russian Soldiers To Retreat
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has once again successfully forced Russian troops to retreat from their positions as the war entered its 165th day, according to a report. The Ukrainian army stopped Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of Slovyansk, Verkhnokamyanske, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Vershnya and Blahodatny, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) said in a report published Sunday.
Russia Dismissed 6 Commanders Due To Army's 'Poor Performance' In Ukraine: UK Intel
Russia has dismissed six commanders due to their "poor performance" in the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence. As per the British intelligence update published Sunday, the dismissed commanders included General-Colonel Aleksandr Chayko of the Eastern Military District; General-Colonel Aleksandr Zhuravlev of the Western Military District; General Aleksandr Vladimirovich Dvornikov, who was given overall command over the invasion; and General Gennady Valeryevich Zhidko of the Southern Grouping of Forces.
99th Russian Army Senior Officer Dies In Ukraine War: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost another senior commander as the war in Ukraine stretches into its sixth month, according to a new report. Lt. Col. Nikolay Gorban, who was the 36-year-old commander of Russia's FSB's special forces, is believed to have died in Ukraine on Aug. 2. It was not immediately clear how or where Gorban was killed, the New York Post reported.
Explainer-Why The Unification Church Has Become A Headache For Japan's Kishida
Japan's Fumio Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, as his party's ties to the Unification Church have dented public support following the assassination of former premier Shinzo Abe last month. Abe's suspected killer bore a grudge against the church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe...
Two miners rescued in Dominican Republic after 10 days underground
Two miners were rescued in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, seemingly unharmed, after 10 days trapped underground and a massive operation, with support from Canada, to free them. The miners were finally reached on Tuesday morning through a newly-dug rescue tunnel, a whole 10 days after they got caught underground after a rockslide, the Dominican Mining Corporation (CORMIDOM) said in a statement.
BitMEX Business Development Head Pleads Guilty To Bank Secrecy Act Violation
The former head of business development at BitMEX, a major crypto derivatives exchange, has pled guilty to willfully not following the U.S. anti-money laundering laws. The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Monday that Gregory Dwyer pled guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act for "failing to establish, implement, and maintain an anti-money laundering program at BitMEX, and aiding and abetting the same" in the presence of U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl.
No Change In U.S. Assessment On China Timeline For Taiwan, Official Says
Washington has not changed its assessment on China's timeline for potentially taking Taiwan militarily, a senior Pentagon official said on Monday, sticking by previous statements that Beijing would not try to take it in the next two years. China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, drawing concern from...
Ukraine Says Its Troops Advance Towards Izium As Fighting Rages In Donbas
Ukraine reported intense Russian shelling across the frontlines on Tuesday as both sides traded blame for the weekend strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex which triggered international concern about a potential atomic disaster. Heavy fighting was reported in frontline towns near the eastern city of Donetsk, where Ukrainian officials said...
Russians Under Sanctions Fail To Declare Assets In Line With German Law
None of the Russians targeted by European Union sanctions have declared their assets to German authorities as required to do under Germany's sanctions law, the German government said, prompting a call for the transparency regime to be tightened. Some 4.28 billion euros in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs have been...
US Lifts Policy Requiring Asylum-seekers To Wait In Mexico
The US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday night it will end a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their applications play out in court. The DHS announcement comes hours after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented US President Joe Biden's administration from ending the...
Any Attack On A Nuclear Plant 'Suicidal': UN Chief Guterres
Any attack on a nuclear plant is "suicidal", United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday after fresh shelling hit a huge atomic power complex in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the latest strike at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest nuclear power site, which has been under...
Nagasaki Mayor Warns Of 'Crisis' On Atom Bomb Anniversary
Nuclear weapons present a "tangible and present crisis" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the mayor of Nagasaki said Tuesday, the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing that destroyed the Japanese city. On August 9, 1945, Nagasaki was flattened in an inferno that killed 74,000 people, three days after the world's...
Japan Will Struggle To Evacuate Its Citizens From Taiwan, China If War Breaks Out: Report
Japan would struggle to evacuate its citizens from both Taiwan and China in the event of an armed conflict between the mainland and the island, according to a wargame simulated by a Tokyo-based think tank. China's recent wargames, which saw PLA missiles falling in waters controlled by Japan, had triggered Tokyo with the Defense Ministry calling the act "a serious threat to national security."
Pope Concerned For Amazon And Indigenous Peoples, Says Its First Cardinal
Pope Francis will install the first cardinal of Brazil's Amazon region this month in a sign of his concern for the rainforest and its indigenous inhabitants, the man whom he picked for the role said. Dom Leonardo Steiner, archbishop of the Brazilian city of Manaus, said in an interview that...
