Alabama Battling Georgia for IMG Academy DB Ellis Robinson

Georgia football practice observations: Kirby Smart, Todd Monken not holding back in coaching Georgia freshmen
The Georgia Bulldogs held their fourth practice of fall camp with some action in shoulder pads on Sunday afternoon. And while it’s still early on in the relative season, you would not have guessed it based on the reactions of head coach Kirby Smart or offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The two Georgia coaches were very vocal in calling out a player’s efforts or miscues.
Star Stockbridge recruit Shelton Lewis to make college football commitment next week
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — (Editor's note: The video above this story is from top Georgia recruit Caleb Downs' commitment ceremony last month, when he chose Alabama. 11Alive will update this story on Monday to stream Shelton Lewis' commitment ceremony in the video player above as well as on our YouTube channel and 11Alive+ app on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.)
Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026
After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen offers to his name from schools like UGA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others, Lewis has solidified himself as one of the best 2026 prospects in the nation.
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
Nick Saban addresses Alabama injuries, including 1 to key offensive starter
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting ready for the 2022 season, one in which they’ll be favored to win the national title. But, as fall camp continues, the Tide are dealing with a few injuries, though Saban doesn’t sound too concerned about them. On Sunday,...
Quarterback guru David Cutcliffe theorizes why Arch Manning didn’t choose Georgia
ATHENS — Championship coaches like Kirby Smart take a hard look in the mirror after defeats, be that on the field or on the recruiting trail. And, make no mistake about it, Georgia losing out on legacy quarterback Arch Manning was a loss that continues to reverberate in some water cooler recruiting discussions.
Buford pitcher commits to play baseball for Georgia Tech
Buford High School Class of 2024’s Nate Taylor announced via Twitter on Monday, Aug 1, his decision to further his academic and baseball careers at Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher is the latest in a long list of Buford baseball players to commit to play for Georgia Tech after graduation. The Class of 2022’s Jackson Gaspard, Brant Baughcum and Riley Stanford will play for Georgia Tech in the upcoming season. Other Buford alumni who played baseball for Georgia Tech include San Francisco Giants’ Joey Bart, Alex Wilhite, Nick Wilhite, Keyton Gibson, Griffin Jolliff, Jake Burnette, Josh Heddinger and Chase Burnette.
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
