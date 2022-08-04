ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Battling Georgia for IMG Academy DB Ellis Robinson

By Andrew Bone about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6bZt_0h4al96k00
Chad Simmons/On3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football practice observations: Kirby Smart, Todd Monken not holding back in coaching Georgia freshmen

The Georgia Bulldogs held their fourth practice of fall camp with some action in shoulder pads on Sunday afternoon. And while it’s still early on in the relative season, you would not have guessed it based on the reactions of head coach Kirby Smart or offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The two Georgia coaches were very vocal in calling out a player’s efforts or miscues.
ATHENS, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen offers to his name from schools like UGA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others, Lewis has solidified himself as one of the best 2026 prospects in the nation.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford pitcher commits to play baseball for Georgia Tech

Buford High School Class of 2024’s Nate Taylor announced via Twitter on Monday, Aug 1, his decision to further his academic and baseball careers at Georgia Tech. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed pitcher is the latest in a long list of Buford baseball players to commit to play for Georgia Tech after graduation. The Class of 2022’s Jackson Gaspard, Brant Baughcum and Riley Stanford will play for Georgia Tech in the upcoming season. Other Buford alumni who played baseball for Georgia Tech include San Francisco Giants’ Joey Bart, Alex Wilhite, Nick Wilhite, Keyton Gibson, Griffin Jolliff, Jake Burnette, Josh Heddinger and Chase Burnette.
BUFORD, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1

Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellis Robinson
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Andrew Glynn Barge, 20, of Loganville

Andrew Glynn Barge, age 20, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 as the result of a car accident. Andrew was born on September 23rd, 2001 in Snellville, GA, and lived in Loganville since he was five years old. Andrew is survived by his parents Jimmy and Shana Barge, two brothers, Nathan and Jack, and his sister Emma. He is also survived by his loving grandparents, Jim and Wanda Houck, and Carl and Jeannie LaBarbera. He is also survived by extended family, many friends, mentors, and cherished pets.
LOGANVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#American Football#Alabama Battling#Img Academy Db
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy