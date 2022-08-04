Read on investorplace.com
Related
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
InvestorPlace
Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock the Next Big Meme Stock?
This move aligns with other top meme stocks, which have also skyrocketed today. Investors appear to be piling into speculative names like HLBZ stock amid what could be more meme mania. Micro-mobility is apparently attractive, at least to retail investors. Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rocketing as the company rides...
InvestorPlace
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
Joins us for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!. Pre-market stock movers are the hot topic this morning as we cover all the latest news sending shares higher and lower on Monday!. Upcoming earnings reports, new contracts, clinical trials, and more have stocks moving this morning.
InvestorPlace
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks Under $5
Who says penny stocks have to be risky and speculative? These cheap dividend stocks under $5 could deliver stable returns via high yields. Ambev SA (ABEV): Its 3.9% dividend yield allows you to get paid while you wait for a turnaround in the Brazil-based brewer. Kinross Gold (KGC): The stock...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
InvestorPlace
7 Undervalued Telecom Stocks to Buy Now
BCE (BCE): Following a solid earnings report and a reiteration of full-year targets, BCE is a reliable name among undervalued telecom stocks to buy now. American Tower (AMT): Providing the infrastructure necessary to keep the U.S. and other nations connected, American Tower is among the undervalued telecom stocks to buy now.
InvestorPlace
7 Blue-Chip Stocks That Will Survive 2022
Investors are hunting for safe blue-chip stocks to buy to shield themselves from economic uncertainty and market volatility. AbbVie (ABBV): Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to replace Humira's contribution to AbbVie’s top-line growth in the coming years. Becton Dickinson (BDX): The Dividend King generates a robust 4% dividend yield.
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
After the July rate hike, investor sentiment is improving. As a result, these are attractive stocks to buy and hold now. Best Buy (BBY): Is well-positioned to benefit from its unparalleled status in the consumer electronics market. JinkoSolar (JKS): Well-positioned to get a big lift from strong demand for solar...
InvestorPlace
7 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy for Big Upside
Cheap lithium stocks will propel further electric vehicle (EV) development and have excellent prospects. Lithium Americas Company (LAC): Its highly regarded resources are about to come online, meaning gains are soon to begin. Standard Lithium (SLI): Sufficient brine production and efficient, patent-pending extraction tech could make SLI a huge winner.
InvestorPlace
SoftBank Is Selling Off SOFI Stock. Here’s Why.
The multinational conglomerate hinted that it may sell all or some of its remaining 9% stake in the company. SOFI stock is down more than 50% year-to-date (YTD). SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is in full focus today after SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) reportedly sold off 12.06 million shares, or 12.66% of its position. In an amended 13D filing, the company also hinted that it may sell all or some of its remaining position in SOFI stock.
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Meme Stocks AMC, GME, BBBY Today?
Recent gains on the stock market has helped bring 2021’s “meme” stocks, like GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) back into favor. All three rose sharply on Aug. 8. The meme stocks got their name from traders at Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets creating cartoons...
InvestorPlace
Why Is Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stock Down 12% Today?
The company missed both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue estimates. Norwegian also doesn't expect to return to profits in Q3. Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sinking on Tuesday as investors react to the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2022. In its earnings report, Norwegian Cruise...
InvestorPlace
The 3 Best Vanguard Funds to Buy in August
In 2021, with over $5.4 trillion in assets under management, Vanguard was the second-largest fund manager behind BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). John Bogle, who founded the financial powerhouse, is also credited with transforming the investment management industry, bringing index funds to millions of retail portfolios. Research highlights: “… Bogle was successful. But all of his success, perhaps ironically, was achieved by simply targeting the average — capturing the market average and doing so in a way that benefits the average investor.”
InvestorPlace
7 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
Investors looking for the best Dow stocks to buy should consider these bargains. Coca-Cola (KO): Streamlining its business has helped maintain strong margins and sales in the wake up of unprecedented inflation. The Travelers Companies (TRV): Insurance-based businesses usually perform well despite recessionary effects, which is the case with TRV.
InvestorPlace
SNDL Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When SNDL Reports Earnings
Analysts expect revenue of $162.05 million from the company. SNDL stock is down over 50% year-to-date (YTD). On Aug. 12, SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) will report its second-quarter earnings after the market close. Last month, the Canada-based marijuana company received approval from shareholders to complete a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which it has since enacted. The company conducted the reverse split in order to stay in compliance with Nasdaq requirements. Now, shareholders have even more news to watch ahead.
InvestorPlace
Why Is GameStop (GME) Stock Rocketing Higher Today?
Thought the meme-stock frenzy had officially been declared dead? Well, today’s rally in GameStop (NYSE:GME) and other meme-stock names suggests otherwise. At the time of writing, GME stock has surged more than 10% higher on essentially no news. Along with GameStop, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Stock Today?
Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) are erupting higher on the day, with SAVA stock up about 10% at the time of writing. At one point though, shares were up almost 20% in the session. Part of that exuberance can likely be tied to the rally we’re seeing in short-squeeze stocks...
InvestorPlace
TBLT, RDBX: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Today, we're checking out the latest short squeeze stocks to watch. Short squeeze stocks are still a hot topic this week, but there are five stocks in particular that investors will want to watch!. This list of short squeeze stocks to watch comes courtesy of Fintel. The publication releases a...
InvestorPlace
Why Is BioNTech (BNTX) Stock Down 7% Today?
That saw earnings per share and revenue missing estimates. Despite that, positive Covid-19 news could be a future catalyst for the shares. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock is on falling on Monday after the company released poor results for its second quarter of 2022. This saw it report diluted earnings per share...
InvestorPlace
What Is Going on With Bonso Electronics (BNSO) Stock Today?
Shares are moving despite a lack of news from the electronic scale maker. Traders on social media appear to be pushing BNSO stock higher today. Bonso Electronics (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the company. Instead, heavy trading is behind the massive increase...
Comments / 0