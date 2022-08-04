The multinational conglomerate hinted that it may sell all or some of its remaining 9% stake in the company. SOFI stock is down more than 50% year-to-date (YTD). SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is in full focus today after SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) reportedly sold off 12.06 million shares, or 12.66% of its position. In an amended 13D filing, the company also hinted that it may sell all or some of its remaining position in SOFI stock.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO