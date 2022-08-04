ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Report: ESPN assigns announcers for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State showdown

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
The countdown to Notre Dame versus Ohio State on Sept. 3 rolls on. Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-touted games on the Week 1 slate in September. The announcer crew will live up to the billing, too.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call on ABC for the Sept. 3 showdown, according to Rudy Martzke on Twitter. The game is filled with storylines on both sides as former Buckeye Marcus Freeman gets ready for his first season as Notre Dame head coach and CJ Stroud tries to build on an impressive redshirt freshman season.

Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season and is part of an impressive crew of playmakers returning from last year’s group. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes in receiving yards in 2021 and running back TreVeyon Henderson led the group in rushing, and both are back for another go-round in 2022. Along with some additions on defense, headlined by new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Ohio State could be in for a big year.

Notre Dame is in an interesting spot as Freeman takes over for Brian Kelly. On offense, the Fighting Irish have tight end Michael Mayer and running back Chris Tyree back, but are getting ready for a quarterback competition after Jack Coan graduated out. Tyler Buchner and Drew Pyne took some snaps last season and are going to battle it out to be the starter in 2022, and the winner of that competition will be the starter for the showdown at The Horseshoe.

Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Thankful for Notre Dame Job, Preparing for Homecoming Against Ohio State

James Laurinaitis is an all-time Buckeye great, but he’ll be standing on the opposite sideline when Notre Dame plays at Ohio Stadium in its Sept. 3 season opener. Laurinaitis is looking forward to his return to Columbus. After all, the Wayzata, Minnesota, native was a Butkus Award winner and three-time All-American at Ohio State who made the Ohio capital his home after an eight-year NFL career with the St. Louis Rams and New Orleans Saints.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s men’s basketball team learns their first 2022 Maui Invitational opponent

Ohio State’s first opponent in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday. The Buckeyes will play in the third game on the first day of the annual tournament, squaring off against San Diego State. This year’s edition of the tournament will be a little more special than recent years, as COVID-19 has kept the last two tournaments away from Hawaii. In 2020, Asheville, North Carolina was the home of the tournament, followed by last year’s Maui Invitational being played in Las Vegas.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BREAKING: 4-star LB Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese on March 8 when Reese, 2024 Glenville cornerback Bryce West and Glenville head coach Ted Ginn Sr. visited Ohio State that day. “Coach (Ryan) Day offered me,” Reese told Bucknuts at the time. “I was smiling, happy, my...
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WOWO News

Kendallville woman shot with arrow

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an address on Glory Ave. in Kendallville on a report of a woman shot with an arrow. On arrival, officers located a female victim in the garage of the home suffering from a wound to her lower back after being struck with an arrow.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
Delaware Gazette

Action plan seeks ‘smaller, impactful’ changes to US 23

The next phase of the Route 23 Connect Study was recently announced after none of the six concepts that were initially proposed made the grade. “In Spring 2021, ODOT began the Route 23 Connect study to determine the feasibility of a free-flow connection between Toledo and Columbus, focusing on the segment of U.S. 23 between Waldo and I-270,” said a project update sent last week on behalf of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). “The project team spent the past year evaluating six concepts before announcing that none of the concepts presented could be reasonably implemented and therefore, would not be advanced. However, the study is not complete.”
COLUMBUS, OH
