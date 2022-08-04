ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Decision day: LSU, Michigan or Notre Dame for LB Jaiden Ausberry?

By Mike Singer about 8 hours
Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry (Sam Spiegelman)

It’s decision day for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab class of 2023 linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, a top Notre Dame target. After Ausberry’s announcement, make sure to stay locked in at BlueandGold.com for extensive coverage regardless of his school of choice.

Date: August 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: 247 Sports YouTube page

Finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M

Discussion: The Lou Somogyi Board

Who leads for Ausberry?

University Lab is a high school that’s essentially on LSU’s campus. It’s about a mile walk from the school’s address to Tiger Stadium according to Google. Ausberry couldn’t possibly be more in LSU’s backyard.

Not to mention the proximity to campus, Ausberry’s father, Verge, played linebacker for the Tigers in the early 1990s and currently serves as LSU’s Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of External Relations.

Ausberry’s older brother, Austin, a class of 2022 defensive back who is entering his freshman year at Auburn, spurned the local school. And in reading the tea leaves, it seems as if Jaiden will do the same

He took official visits to Auburn, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Michigan in June — in that order and in successive weekends.

The Fighting Irish are the program that are considered the one to beat for Ausberry according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) at 94.6 percent. All five On3 insider predictions that have been logged are in favor of Marcus Freeman‘s squad.

On3’s RPM was released to the public in early December. The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college. It factors in machine learning, expert predictions, social sentiment, visits and historical trends.

The 6-0.5, 202-pound versatile defender is the No. 10 linebacker and No. 117 player overall in the 2023 class and was present a couple weekends ago in Bradenton, Fla. for Under Armour Future 50. While there, the four-star took a few minutes to speak with On3’s Sam Spiegelman about his recruitment.

“I really like Notre Dame now that Coach (Marcus) Freeman is the coach,” Ausberry said. “He recruited me last year as the defensive coordinator, so we already have that good relationship. I know Coach (Al) Washington because he recruited me at Ohio State. So I know a lot of people up there, including some of the players.”

