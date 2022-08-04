Penn State called top-20 team entering 2022; Lions commit is an On3 outlier: Newsstand

Penn State coach James Franklin at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, Ind.

Penn State football news, notes, and updates for Aug. 4 include the Lions’ being called a top-20 team plus a recruiting note and another camp countdown.

It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with a new set of preseason rankings.

CBS Sports offered its take on college football’s top 131 teams this week. The Nittany Lions checked in at No. 18. That’s up from where the program ended in the outlet’s final 2021 rankings, which was at No. 31.

“A team like Penn State did not have as many wins as it would like, falling to fourth place in its own division, but our voters still like the pieces in place for James Franklin’s squad and have the Nittany Lions inside the top 20,” Chip Patterson writes.

In somewhat related news, it’s worth noting that the first Associated Press top-25 poll of the season will be released Aug. 15.

In other news, On3 director of scouting and rankings Charles Power has picked out a handful of players who are ranked higher by On3 compared to the rest of the recruiting industry.

One of the Class of 2023 recruits mentioned is Penn State safety commit Conrad Hussey. He is a four-star according to both On3 and the On3 Consensus (which is an equally weighted industry average made up of On3, 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN) but is No. 203 nationally in the former and No. 305 in the latter.

“The strong off-season buoys a good junior season at powerhouse Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas that saw Hussey pick off four passes for the state champions,” Power writes. “He’s joined in Penn State’s class by high school teammate King Mack, who was one of the biggest upward movers in the On300 update.”

Finally, for this section, we’ll note that Penn State held its third practice of preseason camp on Wednesday.

Headlines of the day

Penn State’s improved quarterback depth on display at opening day of practice: Destin, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Breaking down the 2022-2023 recruiting calendar: Snyder, BWI

Lee leads stable of Nittany Lions RBs: Hayes, CNHI

Four-star big man Amani Hansberry narrows list of schools to five: Tipton, On3

Penn State off to a strong start with RB Jordan Lyle following back-to-back visits: Snyder, BWI

Will Penn State’s defense have a turnover chain, or something similar?: Giger, DKOnPittsburghSports

Ji’Ayir Brown sizes up three first-year Penn State defenders as preseason camp kicks off: Pickel, BWI

Conference realignment: Big Ten interest in additional Pac-12 teams has cooled, Big 12 positioned well: Dodd, CBS Sports

James Franklin explains why adding off-field staff is important at Penn State and everywhere else: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“It’s amazing to see how prepared they wanted to be for their first year here. Imagine how prepared they’re going to want to be for their second year here, and their third year here, and their fourth year here. You’re going to see some crazy things come out of these players.”

—PSU safety Ji’Ayir Brown on the Lions’ freshman class.