Europe

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador after 'Russophobic' comments

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to Moscow on Thursday in protest at what it called the Norwegian consul in Murmansk's "offensive Russophobic comments".

Footage on Russian social media showed what it said was the consul appearing to say "I hate Russians". Reuters was unable to immediately verify the footage.

"The ambassador repeated the Norwegian foreign ministry's apology, and reiterated that the employee's words in no way reflect Norwegian policy or Norwegian attitudes towards Russia or the Russian people," the foreign ministry in Oslo said.

Norway in June temporarily closed its Murmansk consulate and does not currently have any diplomats in the city.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

