Leadership Mid-Valley Accepting Applications
Leadership Mid-Valley is now accepting applications for its Class of XVII to begin in October. The eight-month program seeks to bring together rising professionals with a passion and willingness to use and improve their leadership skills to enrich the quality of life in Weslaco and across the Mid-Valley. Leadership Mid-Valley...
North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
New Rental Funds Found To Stop Evictions Of Hidalgo County Families
Despite having to return nearly 12 million dollars in unused funds from a federal pandemic rental assistance program, Hidalgo County officials say there are still monies available to help families in danger of becoming homeless. The county’s Community Service Agency says some funds still remain from the federal Emergency Rental...
Mission IT Job Fair Takes Place Aug. 11
The Mission Economic Development Corporation, Workforce Solutions and CyberMission host an Information Technology job fair on Aug. 11. The job fair is open to anyone with an interest in securing a job in the IT field. From 2-5 p.m. at the Center for Education and Economic Development, nearly a dozen...
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
95 reptiles, insects seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 95 reptiles and insects from three people attempting to cross into Mexico. On Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted 95 specimens of exotic reptiles and insects during an inspection at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a news release. Officers inspected a white Ford van […]
Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures
Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
Mounce: There’s a Starr in Your Future
There’s a Starr in your future—and in your past and your present. So near, yet, in many ways, so far. I took a trip yesterday to Starr—Starr County, Texas–destination, Rio Grande City, driving from my county, Hidalgo, with natives of that region. We had not returned in many years.
North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
Podcast: Ramirez: Here’s what’s happening in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In an in-depth interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s interim city manager, discusses a huge new international industrial park, broadband connectivity, and foreign direct investment in her community. The interview took place at the Main Event in Brownsville. Quality...
Water restrictions increase along the scorched border as Falcon Reservoir steadily fades
Water levels at Falcon International Reservoir fell to 9.7% as of Friday, according to a report by the Texas Water Development Board, because of the drought currently gripping the southwestern U.S. and northern Mexico. Major municipalities downstream from Falcon, including McAllen and Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, have enacted...
Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
Protest against Operation Lone Star
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and […]
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
Mandatory water restrictions in effect in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg will begin implementing mandatory stage 2 water restrictions on Friday. Residents will be limited to watering their lawns, gardens and other landscaped areas to certain days and times. Residents will be also limited to washing of vehicles, trailers, boats and other mobile equipment to a certain time.
San Benito man pleads guilty to illegally having firearms
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man pleaded guilty to illegally possessing multiple firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Antonio Moreno, 27, pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment. On May 8, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a […]
Mobile home on fire in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
City of Mercedes swears in new police chief
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
Water shut off for some Mercedes residents
Water has been shut off for some Mercedes residents, the city announced Monday. The water disruption are for residents who live in the area of mile two and mile two and a half. The water is expected to be out until possibly 10:00 p.m. Monday as crews are working to...
