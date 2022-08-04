Road closed on Austell Road northbound due to drainage line damage

Workers fill a hole used to get to the damaged drainage line off Austell Road northbound near Callaway Road, just outside of Milford Elementary School, on Thursday. Andrew Cicco

pA damaged drainage line that closed Austell Road northbound near Callaway Road is fixed, according to Melodii Peoples, spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation./p pThe department’s repair crews were cleaning up the site of the damage as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Peoples said. Cobb County said on Facebook Thursday morning it expected repair work on the line to continue through 6 p.m./p pA detour using Callaway Road, Al Bishop Road and County Services Parkway was in effect throughout the day Thursday./p pCobb County Department of Transportation has adjusted traffic signal timing in the area to help the flow of traffic through the detour./p p“When Cobb DOT became aware of the situation, they assisted in facilitating the detour and adjusted traffic signal timing to help the traffic flow,” a county spokesperson said Thursday afternoon in an email to the MDJ./p pThe county spokesperson said the road is maintained by the Georgia Department of Transportation and it was a problem with their infrastructure that caused the damage./p