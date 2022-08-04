ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice Water Department preparing for second distribution line

BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice recently received a half-dozen bids for a water distribution line project that will provide some backup, from the city’s well fields northwest of the community. Mayor Stan Wirth says the lowest bid came in about a half-million dollars under the engineering estimate...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Power outage affecting Nemaha County

PERU-Omaha Public Power district is reporting power outages in Nemaha County. As of 5:15pm Saturday, August 6th OPPD is reporting 168 affected customers in an area that extends from Peru, Brownville, Nemaha, and portions of Auburn. To report an outage and find more information, visit www.oppd.com.
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports marijuana, pursuit arrests

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a marijuana arrest following an Aug. 5 traffic stop. Wendell Johnson III of Kennedale, Texas, is suspected of possession about two pounds of marijuana and a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office also reports a pursuit July 29 involving Joshua...
KENNEDALE, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Falls City woman gets probation for selling unregistered silencer on Facebook

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska woman was sentenced to probation this week following a conviction for possessing an unregistered silencer. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 38-year-old Tia Hall of Falls City was given a three-year sentence of probation on Wednesday. Hall advertised the silencer for sale on...
FALLS CITY, NE
kfornow.com

Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City

(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
LINCOLN, NE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices

BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
WYMORE, NE
kjan.com

2 men arrested Saturday in Page County

(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Sixth Street search yields felony arrests

NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police say over twenty shots were fired at Lincoln Street home, in Beatrice

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police investigating shots that were fired at a Lincoln Street home early Wednesday morning, say more than twenty shots were fired at the house located off the southwest corner of 14th and Lincoln. Lieutenant Jay Murphy says both shotgun shells and handgun casings were recovered at...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Colleen Schreiter, 85, Nebr. City

Colleen M. Schreiter, age 85 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Colleen Marie Schreiter was born on September 27, 1936 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Otto O. and Cecelia C. (Heng) Fitzekam. She attended St. Benedict’s School through the 8th Grade and then finished her schooling at Nebraska City Public Schools, where she graduated with the Class of 1954.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
