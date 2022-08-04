Read on central.newschannelnebraska.com
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Water Department preparing for second distribution line
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice recently received a half-dozen bids for a water distribution line project that will provide some backup, from the city’s well fields northwest of the community. Mayor Stan Wirth says the lowest bid came in about a half-million dollars under the engineering estimate...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outage affecting Nemaha County
PERU-Omaha Public Power district is reporting power outages in Nemaha County. As of 5:15pm Saturday, August 6th OPPD is reporting 168 affected customers in an area that extends from Peru, Brownville, Nemaha, and portions of Auburn. To report an outage and find more information, visit www.oppd.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports marijuana, pursuit arrests
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a marijuana arrest following an Aug. 5 traffic stop. Wendell Johnson III of Kennedale, Texas, is suspected of possession about two pounds of marijuana and a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office also reports a pursuit July 29 involving Joshua...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City woman gets probation for selling unregistered silencer on Facebook
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska woman was sentenced to probation this week following a conviction for possessing an unregistered silencer. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 38-year-old Tia Hall of Falls City was given a three-year sentence of probation on Wednesday. Hall advertised the silencer for sale on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
kjan.com
2 men arrested Saturday in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him.
News Channel Nebraska
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
News Channel Nebraska
Police say over twenty shots were fired at Lincoln Street home, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police investigating shots that were fired at a Lincoln Street home early Wednesday morning, say more than twenty shots were fired at the house located off the southwest corner of 14th and Lincoln. Lieutenant Jay Murphy says both shotgun shells and handgun casings were recovered at...
News Channel Nebraska
Colleen Schreiter, 85, Nebr. City
Colleen M. Schreiter, age 85 of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. Colleen Marie Schreiter was born on September 27, 1936 in Nebraska City, NE; the daughter of Otto O. and Cecelia C. (Heng) Fitzekam. She attended St. Benedict’s School through the 8th Grade and then finished her schooling at Nebraska City Public Schools, where she graduated with the Class of 1954.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas anglers pull in over 300 pounds of catfish, win tournament
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A pair of Kansas fishermen made waves over the weekend when they brought in 300 pounds of catfish during a tournament on the Missouri River. Craig Norris of Meriden and Tyson Burnett of Council Grove took part in a catfish tournament organized by the PBSS Flathead Club that ran from July 30-31 […]
Comments / 0