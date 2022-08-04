Read on www.techspot.com
CEO Jensen Huang talks of raises instead of layoffs after Nvidia issues revenue warning
In context: Nvidia yesterday revealed that even the mighty team green isn't safe from the current economic climate—unlike rival AMD, which bucked the industry trend by having an excellent quarter. Disappointing financial reports often result in companies starting a streamlining process (i.e., laying off staff), but CEO Jensen Huang has assured employees that won't happen, at least not in the near term. In fact, staff at the tech giant have been given raises to help deal with rising inflation.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Criminals in China are scamming children desperate for more online gaming time
What just happened? China's strict laws on how long under 18s can play online games have seen fraudsters take advantage of a 15-year-old's desperation, conning him out of $560 by promising a way to circumvent the three-hours-per-week restriction imposed by the government. CAC, or the cyberspace administration of China, writes...
Battery percentage indicator returns to notched iPhones in latest iOS 16 beta
The big picture: Apple's debut of the notch on 2017's iPhone X considerably reduced the screen space for items on the status bar. One of the more useful pieces of information available at a glance was the battery percentage indicator that Apple had to hide behind a swipe down for the Control Center. Now, the feature has returned in the latest dev build of iOS 16, albeit with a slightly tweaked implementation.
Techk
Another tech saga is ongoing as Google countersues Sonos over voice tech
Recap: Google and Sonos cooperated on smart speaker tech almost a decade ago, but their relationship turned sour since Google became a major competitor in the space. The company's latest charges follow a courtroom loss to Sonos earlier this year. Google opened two lawsuits against wireless speaker company Sonos this...
ramraj lodh
Samsung is offering NFTs to customers who pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4
In brief: Samsung is giving customers who pre-order a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 a special bonus: an NFT. While that's unlikely to incentivize most people, it does have some practical uses in the form of discounts at certain retailers. Samsung has already used NFTs as a...
SpaceMan13
Jabra Panacast 20
A neat webcam with a 4K sensor, the Jabra Panacast 20 is designed to be small and portable. It has some clever features and great image quality, although I didn’t find its auto tracking to be as smooth as on the the competition. The main issue here is price, and this is one of the most expensive webcams you can buy.
Micron now producing 24 Gbps GDDR6X, possibly heading for Nvidia RTX 4000 flagship
In brief: Micron has just updated its website with new information on the GDDR6X modules it's producing, which are expected to appear in the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 series. In addition to 16Gb (2GB) modules featuring 21 Gbps speeds, there's also a listing for 24 Gbps GDDR6X that could be used in the recently rumored flagship, possibly a new Titan, that's said to pack 48GB of VRAM, 18,176 CUDA cores, and an 800 TDP.
AMD upgrades the Ryzen Embedded series with Zen 3 and a 10-core model
Bottom line: According to one of AMD's partner system integrators, Advantech, the chip maker has made a new generation of embedded SoCs based on the Ryzen 5000-series. It's not too different from the mainstream series, but it does contain the first 10-core Zen 3 part. Two years ago, AMD updated...
Cloud Storage Basics: Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, and More Compared
Thanks to a wide array of cloud storage solutions, you no longer have to travel around with a handful of USB sticks or a clunky external drive. Cloud storage allows you to backup your files and access your data from nearly any device as long as you have internet access. Most big services feature free tiers, letting you get a full taste of what's possible through the cloud without having to spend a penny.
