Pittsburgh, PA

fox29.com

Pennsylvania makes changes to how restaurant workers are tipped

CENTER CITY - A new law starts Friday in Pennsylvania that could mean more money for tipped workers, like restaurant servers. The new rules include raising the amount of hourly wages depending on how many tips a worker makes, and stopping businesses from slapping workers with fees when someone puts the tip on a credit card.
Orange County Business Journal

H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location

H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
IRVINE, CA
New Pittsburgh Courier

7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit

Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery

Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
macaronikid.com

Dormont Park aka the Castle Park

If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Famer’s Market Set For Saturday

Even though it may rain, the Butler City Farmer’s Market will go on tomorrow. The vendors and shopping will, of course, be under the roof, so there’s no need to be concerned with any wet weather that may be a part of our Saturday. Organizers say hundreds of...
macaronikid.com

Garden Bros Circus coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 18th to 21st!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
PITTSBURGH, PA

