Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this month
A major grocery store chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest supermarket location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. Amazon Fresh, the online retailer's grocery store chain, is opening a new store location in Federal Way, Washington.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania makes changes to how restaurant workers are tipped
CENTER CITY - A new law starts Friday in Pennsylvania that could mean more money for tipped workers, like restaurant servers. The new rules include raising the amount of hourly wages depending on how many tips a worker makes, and stopping businesses from slapping workers with fees when someone puts the tip on a credit card.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this month
A popular restaurant chain will celebrate the grand opening of another new location in New York this month. Jersey Mike's Subs is set to hold the grand opening for its newest New York location in Middletown on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
Orange County Business Journal
H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location
H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
Four Pittsburgh accounting firms among the largest in U.S.
PITTSBURGH — Welcome to the 9-figures club, Schneider Downs. The biggest Pittsburgh-based accounting firm moved up in the newly released annual ranking of the nation’s largest firms, bypassing its own 2021 revenue by almost 10%. What’s more, for the first time, the top 10 in Inside Public Accounting’s...
Costco opens another new store location in Florida
A popular discount retail store chain opened another new store location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Costco opened a new store in St. Augustine, Florida, according to local reports.
New Pittsburgh Courier
7 Pittsburgh Black-owned businesses worth a visit
Pittsburgh is a vibrant city full of shops, restaurants, and newly-opened activity hubs. This summer, explore some of the city’s Black-owned businesses that offer unique products and a firm grounding in the community. With so much to see and do in Pittsburgh—especially during summer—it’s challenging to narrow down your...
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
macaronikid.com
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
977rocks.com
Famer’s Market Set For Saturday
Even though it may rain, the Butler City Farmer’s Market will go on tomorrow. The vendors and shopping will, of course, be under the roof, so there’s no need to be concerned with any wet weather that may be a part of our Saturday. Organizers say hundreds of...
macaronikid.com
Garden Bros Circus coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 18th to 21st!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:. Human Cannonball. Wheel of...
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
