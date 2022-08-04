Twitter chases Citadel’s founder, Binance in a race of subpoenas

Read on cointelegraph.com
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin likely to transition to a risk-off asset in H2 2022, says Bloomberg analyst
Bitcoin is likely to transition from a risk-on to a risk-off asset in the second half of 2022, as the macroeconomic environment is rapidly shifting towards a recession, said Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg, in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. McGlone predicted:. “ I see it transitioning to...
CoinTelegraph
Has US inflation peaked? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) goes into another key macro week in the United States with a welcome break to the upside. After avoiding a now-familiar breakdown around the weekly close, BTC/USD is surging higher at the time of writing on Aug. 8 to once more tackle resistance in place for two months.
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse housing bubble bursting? Virtual land prices crash 85% amid waning interest
The metaverse sector is witnessing its very-own housing crisis moment, thanks to massive declines in the prices of its virtual lands in 2022, led by waning users' interest and a crypto bear market. Land sales plunge 85% in 2022. In particular, metaverse projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, including the...
CoinTelegraph
F2Pool co-founder responds to allegations it's cheating the Ethereum POW system
F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang has responded to allegations that his mining pool has been manipulating Ethereum block timestamps to “obtain consistently higher mining rewards." The allegations came from an Aug. 5 paper from researchers at The Hebrew University, claiming the mining pool has been engaging in a "consensus-level" attack on Ethereum over the last two years to gain an edge over "honest" miners.
U.S. oil refiners, pipeline companies expect strong demand for rest of 2022
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners and pipeline operators expect energy consumption to be strong for the second half of 2022, even though analysts and industry watchers have worried that demand could falter if the global economy enters a recession or high fuel prices deter travelers.
CoinTelegraph
How Bitcoin whales make a splash in markets and move prices
Deriving their names from the size of the massive mammals swimming around the earth’s oceans, cryptocurrency whales refer to individuals or entities that hold large amounts of cryptocurrency. In the case of Bitcoin (BTC), someone can be considered a whale if they hold over 1,000 BTC, and there are...
CoinTelegraph
Amid miner capitulation, Hut 8 maintained BTC ‘HODL strategy’ in July
Canadian Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corp. added to its massive BTC reserves in July, as the firm maintained its long-term “HODL strategy” in the face of market volatility. The Alberta-based company generated 330 Bitcoin in July at an average production rate of 10.61 BTC per day,...
CoinTelegraph
Pinterest for Web3: Project launches curation ecosystem on Avalanche
With play-to-earn (P2E) gaming rising in 2021 through Axie Infinity (AXS) and an offshoot called move-to-earn (M2E) gaining fame through STEPN (GMT), another variation of the “to earn” model launches in an attempt to bring Web3 elements to existing Web2 frameworks. In an announcement, the CurateDAO team told...
CoinTelegraph
US ethics advisory on federal employee's crypto has basis in legislation
When the United States Office of Government Ethics (OGE) released its Legal Advisory 22-04 on July 5, most attention was given to its conclusion that federal employees who own any amount of cryptocurrency or stablecoins whatsoever may not participate in regulation and policymaking that concerns crypto. The legal advisory (LA) raised some eyebrows, as de minimis exemptions, threshold amounts below which assets holdings are permissible, are common in the government. The LA is more comprehensible when seen in a larger context.
CoinTelegraph
KBW 2022: Digital property rights key to thriving Web3 economy — Animoca’s Yat Siu
Yat Siu, co-founder of Hong Kong-based venture firm Animoca Brands, has argued that on-chain digital property rights are the main aspects of blockchain technology that will drive a more decentralized society. Speaking at Korean Blockchain Week 2022 (KBW), the Hong Kong entrepreneur noted that we’re all “digital dependents” and “data...
CoinTelegraph
Fed reverse repo reaches $2.3T, but what does it mean for crypto investors?
The U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) recently initiated an attempt to reduce its $8.9 trillion balance sheet by halting billions of dollars worth of treasuries and bond purchases. The measures were implemented in June 2022 and coincided with the total crypto market capitalization falling below $1.2 trillion, the lowest level seen since January 2021.
CoinTelegraph
Binance sides with Indian regulators in WazirX fallout to cease support for off-chain transfers
As reported by local news outlet The Economic Times on Monday, Binance is scheduled to remove off-chain fund transfers with Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Thursday, although users will still be able to deposit and withdraw balances via the standard withdrawal and deposit process between the two exchanges. Three days...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut suspends services due to liquidity crisis
Blaming market conditions and lack of liquidity, Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut has become the latest firm to suspend withdrawals and deposits. The crypto lending firm made an official announcement on Monday, claiming that market conditions have forced it to suspend its services and that it is actively working on recovery plans.
CoinTelegraph
Institutions flocking to Ethereum for 7 straight weeks as Merge nears: Report
Institutional investors are piling into Ether- (ETH)-based digital asset funds, which have recorded seven straight weeks of positive inflows, according to the latest CoinShares report. Said inflows reached $16.3 million last week, adding to a total of $159 million in inflows over the last seven weeks. CoinShares Head of Research...
CoinTelegraph
Reddit partners with FTX to enable ETH gas fees for community points
After moving away from Bitcoin (BTC) payments years ago, online forum Reddit now seems to be inching closer to embracing cryptocurrency payments via a new partnership with the FTX exchange. Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX and Reddit announced in a joint statement on Tuesday that the platform intends to integrate...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain and NFTs are changing the publishing industry
Web3 has become the most sought-after investment sector of 2022, as use cases for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse and other blockchain applications come to fruition. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that different segments of the publishing industry have begun to use Web3 technologies to transform traditional models.
CoinTelegraph
Web2 adoption key to Metaverse success, Klaytn Foundation — KBW 2022
Sam Seo, the director of metaverse-focused blockchain Klaytn Foundation believes widespread adoption of the Metaverse will be “easier” if Web2 companies integrate the tech with their products and services. Speaking to Cointelegraph during the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) on Aug. 8, Seo suggested that Web3 Metaverse projects generally...
CoinTelegraph
Circle freezes blacklisted Tornado Cash smart contract addresses
According to crypto data aggregator Dune Analytics, on Monday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin stablecoin (USDC), froze over 75,000 USDC worth of funds linked to the 44 Tornado Cash addresses sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. Tornado Cash is a decentralized application, or dApp, used to obfuscate the trail of previous cryptocurrency transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Name Service founder reflects as 2 million registration mark nears
The proliferation of the internet brought the world to the fingertips of users, and with it came a rush to register domains on the nascent network. Businesses like Amazon were born on the internet, while many others took their real-life business online by registering a website. Domain names remain an...
