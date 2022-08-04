Matt Rhule: First-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has 'a long way to go' to earn Panthers' starting LT job

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Chargers training camp. To start off, the guys are joined by Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as he discusses the development of his quarterback Justin Herbert, his new defensive additions, and more. Then, Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater comes on the podcast as he hits on what he wants to accomplish going into his second season. Next, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams joins to touch on his progression from his college days to now. To wrap up the show, the pair give their expectations for the Chargers this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO