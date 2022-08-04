Matt Rhule: First-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has 'a long way to go' to earn Panthers' starting LT job

Read on www.nfl.com
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fires defensive line coach Sam Mills III
The Washington Commanders have fired defensive line coach Sam Mills III, coach Ron Rivera announced Tuesday. Assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina was promoted to lead the D-line. Reports of angst between Mills and the defensive line surfaced this offseason after the group underperformed in 2021. But Rivera noted that...
Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five players will make their "Top 100" debuts in Episode 1 (Nos. 100-91), including one five-time All-Pro who's been overlooked by his peers for a decade. With that in mind, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the 10 most underrated players in the NFL.
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton fractures kneecap, likely out for season
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's season is likely over after he suffered a kneecap fracture, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday. The offensive lineman sustained an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during Monday's session, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, and Becton will see a surgeon Wednesday. Saleh confirmed as much, telling reporters Becton would seek a second opinion.
Ohio State CB Jyaire Brown Loses Black Stripe
Brown is the first freshman to shed his stripe this fall, though safety Kye Stokes and defensive end Caden Curry did so in the spring.
Report: Browns Fear Jakeem Grant Suffered Torn Achilles
He will undergo additional tests to figure out the severity of the injury.
Paige Bueckers Has Successful ACL Surgery, Begins Rehab
The UConn sensation will be regularly monitored by the program’s medical staff throughout her ACL recovery.
Move the Sticks: Live from Chargers training camp with GM Tom Telesco
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks from Chargers training camp. To start off, the guys are joined by Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as he discusses the development of his quarterback Justin Herbert, his new defensive additions, and more. Then, Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater comes on the podcast as he hits on what he wants to accomplish going into his second season. Next, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams joins to touch on his progression from his college days to now. To wrap up the show, the pair give their expectations for the Chargers this season.
Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights
The Cincinnati Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium. The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company. "Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world,"...
David Andrews on Patriots' offensive struggles: 'Learn from it and see what we can do better'
Reports out of Patriots training camp offer a glimpse into the rocky road the Patriots offense is traversing as it installs a new scheme. Descriptors like disjointed, confused, disorganized, frustrated and broken have been used by beat reporters when relaying what the offense has looked like early in camp. The defense has reportedly dominated team drills, with quarterback Mac Jones struggling behind a revamped offensive line.
Global superstar J Balvin to headline 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8
Singer J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert presented by Verizon, set to take place as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience on Thursday, Sept. 8. The kickoff experience and concert will be held at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, Calif., ahead of the first regular season game of 2022 between the Bills and Rams later that night at SoFi Stadium.
