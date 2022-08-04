ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Edelman Sticks With 174K SF in Hudson Square

Public relations giant Edelman’s 173,618-square-foot lease renewal in Hudson Square is some good PR for the city’s beleaguered office market. Edelman will stick with its six full floors at 250 Hudson Street for another 15 years, even as other firms, especially in the tech sector, have shrunk their New York City footprints while adopting hybrid work, the New York Post first reported. A representative for the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, did not immediately disclose the asking rents in the deal.
LAZ Parking Keeping its 27K-SF Garment District Outpost

A garage operator is finally putting it in “park” in its Garment District outpost. LAZ Parking signed a 10-year lease for 27,000 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 310 West 39th Street, according to the landlord. The parking garage operator — which has 3,000 locations nationwide —...
Sunday Summary: Put on a Happy Face!

Because for all of the caterwauling about the state of the market, the raw numbers were a lot better in the first half of the year than they were in the first half of 2021. According to a report from Cushman & Wakefield, New York City did about $21.6 billion in investment sales — a 99 percent increase from the first half of last year!
