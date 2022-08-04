Eilish McColgan's mum Liz insists watching her daughter win Commonwealth Games gold was '100 times better' than her own 10,000m triumphs over 30 years ago after the Scottish star claimed the title with a stunning final lap

Eilish McColgan's mum Liz has revealed that seeing her daughter win 10,000m Commonwealth Games gold was better than winning the same event herself over 30 years ago.

Some 32 years after the last of her mother's two titles, Eilish made it a hat-trick of gold medals for the family after a brilliant victory in Wednesday's final.

Representing Scotland, McColgan produced a stunning final lap, as he outran Kenya's Irene Cheptai off the final bend to score the first major win of her career.

Eilish McColgan clinched gold with a stunning final lap to win 10,000m Commonwealths gold

She was congratulated after the race by mum Liz, who won two gold medals in the same event

Her victory was met with a massive roar by the crowd inside the Alexandra Stadium, and an emotional Eilish was mobbed by her mother as she had the Scottish flag draped over her.

Liz Nuttal, told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: 'As an athlete myself, you have fond memories of having success and whatever but when it's your own children it's like 100 times better.

'It's just one of those really special moments and I was just thankful I was actually in the stadium and able to experience how the home support helped lift her to that gold medal.

Eilish McColgan outran Kenya's Irene Cheptai off the final bend to secure the gold medal

Liz won gold in the 10,000m at both the 1986 and 1990 Commonwealth Games

'It was just one of those really, really special moments that probably will never come along again but it was just a great atmosphere and just really exciting and nerve-wracking to be part of it.'

Liz had a successful long-distance running career, winning the first of her two 1-10,000m Commonwealth gold medals in 1986 in Edinburgh.

She then retained her title four years later in Auckland, New Zealand - while also claiming bronze in the 3,000m.

Liz narrowly missed out on Olympic gold by taking silver at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, but would climb onto the top set at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo.

Today, she coaches her daughter, and said that without the backing of the Birmingham crowd, 'the last 150m would never have happened'.

Liz says watching her daughter win the event was '100 times better' than her own successes

Liz also said when interviewed straight after Eilish's victory: 'She ran the race I always knew she was capable of running. It was amazing to watch.

'It was very nerve-wracking. This has been a long time coming for Eilish. She put it all together. I know the hard work she does. It's fantastic it has all come together and she has won.'

The victory was a huge moment for 31-year-old Eilish, who has previously struggled with injury and setbacks at major events.

Eilish said after the race: 'I feel like at this stage in my career I'm getting stronger both physically and mentally and I believe that I can do it now.

'It's just nice to know it's heading in the right direction even though I'm getting older I'm definitely still making progress every single year.'

Eilish added that she is excited about the 2024 Paris Olympics, but will also be focusing attending on road races and marathons.

She is also scheduled to compete in the 5,000m on Sunday, though that will depend whether she will be fit enough following her 10,000m success.