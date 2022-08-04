Read on wrestlingrumors.net
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Return Takes Place At The End Of WWE Monday Night Raw
Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers today and not all of them are in WWE or AEW. It can be interesting to see where those wrestlers wind up, as some of them will either debut or return to one of the bigger promotions. That can make for some very interesting moments, especially if the return is a surprise. That was the case this week as a familiar face came back to WWE.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage News On Triple H’s Plans For WWE Roster
It’s time to shake things up again, but this time in a very different way. A new report from Fightful Select outlines some of the plans for the WWE roster now that Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon and is now EVP of Talent Relations. According to...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Seems To Be Written Off Television This Week On Monday Night Raw
He might be gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, there is only so much television time to go around. It can be difficult to keep track of everyone and it is even worse now with more wrestlers either coming up from NXT. At some point someone is going to have to loser their spot and that very well may have been the case this week on television.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
You’re Going To Be Seeing A Lot More Of Edge For Awhile
He’ll be around. We are in a new era in WWE and that means it is time to start making some changes. This includes a variety of wrestlers getting to be on television more often than they have been in recent times, which will include some fresh faces. At the same time, there are going to be some veterans around again and that will be the case going forward on Monday nights.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE And AEW May Be Competing For An International Star Down The Line
He opened some eyes. There are a lot of talented wrestlers throughout the world and it can be a lot of fun to see someone pop up out of nowhere and become a star on the big stage. It opens up a new door and offers a variety of fresh matches for a bunch of people. That is the case with a new star in AEW but he has a few changes coming up and they could lead to something even bigger down the line.
wrestlingrumors.net
Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message On His Feelings About Wrestling
The Eater of Worlds has spoken. Earlier today, bray Wyatt posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account where he addressed his thoughts about professional wrestling. He talks about what he believes wrestling is and why it is important to its fans and to the public in general. Wyatt had...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another AEW Star Injured During Battle Of The Belts, Pulled From Independent Shows
That’s a painful one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see one. It could be something built up for a long time or something that happens all at once. The latter can be more devastating as they can come out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case again, as a star was injured during a match that took place this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
A Former WWE World Champion May Be Getting A Renewed Push Soon
Get ready for more of him. NXT is in a strange position as it has to do two things at once. In addition to being the WWE’s third brand, it is also the company’s official developmental program. As a result, NXT is designed to send stars up to the main roster, which has a hit or miss record. Now that there is a new boss in WWE, a former star from his time in NXT might be getting another big chance.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ding Dong Hello! Huge New Grudge Match Added To WWE Clash At The Castle
Add it to the card. We are on the way to WWE Clash At The Castle, which is going to be one of the biggest events that WWE has ever presented. The show will be the first United Kingdom WWE event to take place inside a stadium in over thirty years and that means WWE is going to have to stack the card. They have already gotten a good start, but now things have gone even bigger.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Results
It’s time for another of these specials and I’m not sure what to expect from something like this. AEW does not seem to be the most interested in running these shows but that very well might have a lot to do with the shows being network mandates. At least we should get some good action so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Might Be Freshening Up One Of Its Underused Wrestlers
Update the name tag. A wrestler needs to have the right name to really fit in around the wrestling world. Wrestlers not having a great name can be quite the problem, especially if it is tied to the wrong gimmick. However, there are several ways to fix things later on, especially if someone has not been around in a little while. That might be the case again for a WWE star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage News On Karrion Kross’ Push In WWE
Tick tock. Perhaps the biggest story in professional wrestling this past week has been the return of Karrion Kross to WWE. He attacked Drew McIntyre in the closing moments of last week’s episode of SmackDown. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is planning to push Kross to be...
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: WWF Invasion 1992: Just Go Back Home
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Reveals Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Field, NXT Stars Included
You have to start somewhere. There are a lot of titles in WWE and holding a championship still means quite a bit. Winning a title can be a game changer for a wrestler and often serves as the start of someone’s move up to the next level. There are a few ways to become a champion and now we have a better idea of how two people will be winning a title at once.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW’s All Out Card Might Look A Little Different Than You Were Expecting
That might be an issue. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers on the AEW roster and a lot of them have been put together into a variety of matches. Some of those matches have developed into quite the series of rivalries, including some for championships. It seemed that we were coming up on another one in the near future but now that might not be the case anymore.
wrestlingrumors.net
Good For Them! Two AEW Stars Get Married Over The Weekend, WWE Star Present
There’s a team for you. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule meaning that wrestlers can only find so much free time. They are either wrestling, traveling or training and that can cause issues for wrestlers’ personal lives. This includes their romantic lives, but sometimes it can work out. Two AEW wrestlers recently managed to make it work very well, and in a permanent way.
wrestlingrumors.net
Update On What Vince McMahon Has/Has Not Been Doing Since WWE Retirement
It still doesn’t feel real. Vince McMahon retired from WWE last month, ending nearly forty years of him in control as the company. It seems that retired might be the nice version of what really happened, as McMahon left amid an investigation into sexual misconduct with various employees. As a result, McMahon did not leave on the best of terms, but what has he been doing since?
wrestlingrumors.net
Monday Night Raw Results – August 8, 2022
Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. This could be a very interesting show, as we are coming off last week’s pretty awesome episode, but now the question is how they follow it up. They certainly don’t need to have some big moment or debut/return, but keep up the energy and put on a good show and they should be fine. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Appearing In Upcoming Film To Continue Acting Career
It’s something else. Wrestlers have a weird relationship with acting. There have been some success stories over the years, but one of the most common criticisms is that while wrestlers act in the ring, they are only wrestlers when they try acting on screen. That does not stop them from trying though and now another WWE star might have done something to get his foot in the acting door.
Comments / 0