ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event

They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Surprise Return Takes Place At The End Of WWE Monday Night Raw

Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers today and not all of them are in WWE or AEW. It can be interesting to see where those wrestlers wind up, as some of them will either debut or return to one of the bigger promotions. That can make for some very interesting moments, especially if the return is a surprise. That was the case this week as a familiar face came back to WWE.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage News On Triple H’s Plans For WWE Roster

It’s time to shake things up again, but this time in a very different way. A new report from Fightful Select outlines some of the plans for the WWE roster now that Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon and is now EVP of Talent Relations. According to...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Seems To Be Written Off Television This Week On Monday Night Raw

He might be gone for a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, there is only so much television time to go around. It can be difficult to keep track of everyone and it is even worse now with more wrestlers either coming up from NXT. At some point someone is going to have to loser their spot and that very well may have been the case this week on television.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Rayne
Person
Dan Lambert
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Triple H
wrestlingrumors.net

You’re Going To Be Seeing A Lot More Of Edge For Awhile

He’ll be around. We are in a new era in WWE and that means it is time to start making some changes. This includes a variety of wrestlers getting to be on television more often than they have been in recent times, which will include some fresh faces. At the same time, there are going to be some veterans around again and that will be the case going forward on Monday nights.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE And AEW May Be Competing For An International Star Down The Line

He opened some eyes. There are a lot of talented wrestlers throughout the world and it can be a lot of fun to see someone pop up out of nowhere and become a star on the big stage. It opens up a new door and offers a variety of fresh matches for a bunch of people. That is the case with a new star in AEW but he has a few changes coming up and they could lead to something even bigger down the line.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message On His Feelings About Wrestling

The Eater of Worlds has spoken. Earlier today, bray Wyatt posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account where he addressed his thoughts about professional wrestling. He talks about what he believes wrestling is and why it is important to its fans and to the public in general. Wyatt had...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another AEW Star Injured During Battle Of The Belts, Pulled From Independent Shows

That’s a painful one. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see one. It could be something built up for a long time or something that happens all at once. The latter can be more devastating as they can come out of nowhere, and that seems to be the case again, as a star was injured during a match that took place this week.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dynamite#Combat
wrestlingrumors.net

A Former WWE World Champion May Be Getting A Renewed Push Soon

Get ready for more of him. NXT is in a strange position as it has to do two things at once. In addition to being the WWE’s third brand, it is also the company’s official developmental program. As a result, NXT is designed to send stars up to the main roster, which has a hit or miss record. Now that there is a new boss in WWE, a former star from his time in NXT might be getting another big chance.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ding Dong Hello! Huge New Grudge Match Added To WWE Clash At The Castle

Add it to the card. We are on the way to WWE Clash At The Castle, which is going to be one of the biggest events that WWE has ever presented. The show will be the first United Kingdom WWE event to take place inside a stadium in over thirty years and that means WWE is going to have to stack the card. They have already gotten a good start, but now things have gone even bigger.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Battle Of The Belts III Results

It’s time for another of these specials and I’m not sure what to expect from something like this. AEW does not seem to be the most interested in running these shows but that very well might have a lot to do with the shows being network mandates. At least we should get some good action so let’s get to it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Might Be Freshening Up One Of Its Underused Wrestlers

Update the name tag. A wrestler needs to have the right name to really fit in around the wrestling world. Wrestlers not having a great name can be quite the problem, especially if it is tied to the wrong gimmick. However, there are several ways to fix things later on, especially if someone has not been around in a little while. That might be the case again for a WWE star.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage News On Karrion Kross’ Push In WWE

Tick tock. Perhaps the biggest story in professional wrestling this past week has been the return of Karrion Kross to WWE. He attacked Drew McIntyre in the closing moments of last week’s episode of SmackDown. According to a report from PWInsider, WWE is planning to push Kross to be...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

REVIEW: WWF Invasion 1992: Just Go Back Home

Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Reveals Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Field, NXT Stars Included

You have to start somewhere. There are a lot of titles in WWE and holding a championship still means quite a bit. Winning a title can be a game changer for a wrestler and often serves as the start of someone’s move up to the next level. There are a few ways to become a champion and now we have a better idea of how two people will be winning a title at once.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW’s All Out Card Might Look A Little Different Than You Were Expecting

That might be an issue. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers on the AEW roster and a lot of them have been put together into a variety of matches. Some of those matches have developed into quite the series of rivalries, including some for championships. It seemed that we were coming up on another one in the near future but now that might not be the case anymore.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Good For Them! Two AEW Stars Get Married Over The Weekend, WWE Star Present

There’s a team for you. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule meaning that wrestlers can only find so much free time. They are either wrestling, traveling or training and that can cause issues for wrestlers’ personal lives. This includes their romantic lives, but sometimes it can work out. Two AEW wrestlers recently managed to make it work very well, and in a permanent way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On What Vince McMahon Has/Has Not Been Doing Since WWE Retirement

It still doesn’t feel real. Vince McMahon retired from WWE last month, ending nearly forty years of him in control as the company. It seems that retired might be the nice version of what really happened, as McMahon left amid an investigation into sexual misconduct with various employees. As a result, McMahon did not leave on the best of terms, but what has he been doing since?
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Results – August 8, 2022

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. This could be a very interesting show, as we are coming off last week’s pretty awesome episode, but now the question is how they follow it up. They certainly don’t need to have some big moment or debut/return, but keep up the energy and put on a good show and they should be fine. Let’s get to it.
CLEVELAND, OH
wrestlingrumors.net

NXT Star Appearing In Upcoming Film To Continue Acting Career

It’s something else. Wrestlers have a weird relationship with acting. There have been some success stories over the years, but one of the most common criticisms is that while wrestlers act in the ring, they are only wrestlers when they try acting on screen. That does not stop them from trying though and now another WWE star might have done something to get his foot in the acting door.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy