ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

1 Stock You'll Want to Buy and Hold for the Rest of 2022

By Dipanjan Banchur
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5IhX_0h4aS10T00

Amid the uncertain macroeconomic environment, a good strategy could be to look for stocks with positive revenue and earnings guidance. The GEO Group (GEO) has provided an improved revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2022. Given its robust financials and discounted valuation, you might want to buy and hold the stock for the rest of the year. Read on….

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) is a diversified government service provider specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through its GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

In the last reported quarter, GEO’s revenue and net income increased 4% and 28% year-over-year, respectively. The company has guided for a better end to fiscal 2022.

It has revised its revenue estimates from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Its adjusted EPS is now expected to come in the range of $1.28 to $1.34, up from $1.17 to $1.27 guided earlier. Also, its AFFO per share is expected to come between $2.40 to $2.46 now, up from the range of $2.30 to $2.40 guided previously.

Moreover, the company expects its adjusted EBITDA to come between $515 million and $530 million, up from the earlier prediction of $453 million to $471 million.

GEO is also working towards deleveraging. GEO’s Executive Chairman George C. Zoley said, “Our diversified business units have delivered robust results over the last two years, which has allowed us to reduce our net recourse debt by approximately $375 million since the beginning of 2020, significantly deleveraging our balance sheet. To complement our efforts to reduce net recourse debt, we are pleased to have recently announced several proposed transactions to comprehensively address the substantial majority of our outstanding debt maturities in 2023, 2024, and 2026.”

The stock has declined 8.5% year-to-date but gained 3.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $7.09.

Here’s what could influence the performance of GEO in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

GEO’s revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $588.17 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company’s operating income increased 31.2% year-over-year to $95.07 million. Also, its net income increased 28% year-over-year to $53.72 million. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA increased 11.8% year-over-year to $132.34 million.

Mixed Analyst Estimates

GEO’s FFOs for fiscal 2022 and 2023 are expected to decline 29.9% and 13.9% year-over-year to $1.36 and $1.17, respectively. Its revenue for fiscal 2022 and 2023 is expected to increase 4.1% and 4.3% year-over-year to $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, respectively.

Mixed Profitability

In terms of trailing-12-month net income margin, GEO’s 2.92% is 56.5% lower than the 6.71% industry average. Likewise, its 28.92% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 2.3% lower than the industry average of 29.59%.

However, its 9.10% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 152.6% higher than the 3.60% industry average. Also, its 20.17% trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is 55.3% higher than the industry average of 12.98%.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, GEO’s 5.79x is 64.2% lower than the 16.21x industry average. Its trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA of 7.28x is 40.2% lower than the 12.17x industry average. Also, the stock's 0.39x trailing-12-month P/S is 70.7% lower than the 1.35x industry average.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

GEO has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. GEO has a B grade for Value, in sync with discounted valuation.

The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving average of $6.68 and $7.03, justifying its B grade for Momentum. It has a C grade for Quality, consistent with its mixed profitability.

GEO is ranked #6 out of 49 stocks in the REITs – Diversified industry. Click here to access GEO’s Growth, Stability, and Sentiment ratings.

Bottom Line

GEO is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving average, indicating an uptrend. The company has raised its revenue, earnings, AFFO, and adjusted EBITDA expectations for fiscal 2022. Also, its recent agreement to refinance its upcoming debt will allow the company to lengthen its maturity schedule and provide ample time to deleverage.

Given its robust financials, discounted valuation, and improved guidance for fiscal 2022, it could be wise to buy and hold the stock.

How Does The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Stack Up Against its Peers?

GEO has an overall POWR Rating of B, equating to a Buy rating. You might want to consider investing in the following REITs – Diversified stocks with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Alliance Global Group, Inc. ( ALGGY ), Land Securities Group plc ( LDSCY ), and Ladder Capital Corp ( LADR ).

GEO shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, GEO has declined -8.52%, versus a -12.09% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KS9yU_0h4aS10T00

Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets.

More...

The post 1 Stock You'll Want to Buy and Hold for the Rest of 2022 appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft's (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts' sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a tech behemoth...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Buy And Hold#Stock#Ladder Capital Corp#Moving Average#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Geo Group Inc#Geo#Eps#Affo
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense

Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17

Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

56K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy