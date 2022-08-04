A real life Batman! MMA fighter takes down crazed man in NYC's SoHo after watching him sucker punch strangers while cops struggle to keep up with escalating crime - and the homeless criminal is already back on the streets!

An MMA fighter is being hailed as a real life Batman after jumping to the defense of New Yorkers being terrorized in the street by a crazed man who had randomly sucker punched a 17-year-old boy and 50-year-old man.

Ro Malabanan, 44, had just exited the subway on Broadway and Prince Street on July 27 when he saw the man, now identified as Samuel Frazier, sucker punch someone in front of him.

He watched for a while then was told by others that Frazier, 28, had previously punched another six people.

Malabanan, who is also an actor, then followed him and jumped on his back to take him down and hold him in place until cops arrived.

His efforts were filmed by bystander Stephanie Sher and shared on Instagram, where he is now being praised as a hero and a 'real life Batman'.

Despite his heroic efforts, and to the frustration of the NYPD, Frazier is likely back on the streets already.

He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault but because of laxed bail reform laws, is already back on the streets.

'Over here, you can shoot somebody and walk out. I guarantee you this guy is walking around the streets right now,' an NYPD source told DailyMail.com on Thursday.

There is no record of Frazier being incarcerated in any Manhattan jail.

In a selfie-video description of the incident, Malabanan said: 'My jiu-jitsu instincts kicked in, I jumped on his back, he tried to swing me off but those of you who don't know - seatbelt position - down to the floor, I took his back and pinned him to the ground.

'All this happened in less than a minute.'

He added that there are 'a lot of crazies out there right now' and told other MMA fighters and coaches to use their training to help in situations where there aren't any police officers.

'They will sucker punch you - they will take their frustration.

'It's hot in New York right now.

'Hot temperatures equal hot heads. Some people out there are just looking for a reason to cause trouble.

'For those of you who are in martial arts, do your part.

'Make sure you don't kick or punch or turn it into a more violent situation but if you can subdue him and wait for the cops...'

Ro's followers on Instagram and his friends are now heaping praise on his quick-thinking.

'Hero!' said one while another praised him: 'Wow, good work man! Be safe!'

'Thanks for standing up for fellow New Yorkers during these wild times!' another said while, others used the hashtags 'neighborhood vigilante' and 'real life batman'.

Stephanie Sher, who filmed Ro's vigilantism, told DailyMail.com she started recording out of concern for Frazier.

'It wasn't that I was impressed with Ro... I wanted to make sure nothing stupid happened. I was worried that without accountability something awful might happen once the police arrived,' she said.

The video also shows a COVID-19 nurse insisting that Frazier needed to be stopped.

'He's been punching people streets over,' she said.

His efforts come while New York City cops struggle to keep up with crime and keep criminals behind bars.

Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams revealed his frustration that ten of the worst offenders in the city had been arrested 500 times between 2020, when the bail reforms came in under woke prosecutors, and now.

'Right now, it's hard to get to Riker's. If you get to Riker's, you've done something really bad,' he said.

He is calling for a change to the law that would make it easier for judges to keep people behind bars while their cases pend.

NYC REPEAT OFFENDERS WHO HAVE BEEN LET OUT ON A NO-OR-LOW CASH BAIL TO TERRORIZE THE CITY

Subway shooter who killed Goldman Sachs worker on his way to brunch weeks after being granted bail over car theft

Andrew Abdullah shot and killed Daniel Enriquez in an unexplained attack on the subway on May 19th.

Weeks earlier, a judge let Abdullah out on no bond, despite him having tried to steal a car.

Prosecutors asked the judge to keep him behind bars on a $15,000 bond but the judge - Leigh Cheng - denied their request, and let him out.

He went on to kill Enriquez on a Manhattan-bound Q train, then handed himself in days later after a fruitless effort by the NYPD.

Criminal who smeared feces on woman's face was out on bail after attacking someone in a store

Just one week before the horrifying subway attack, Frank Abrokwa had been arrested for allegedly threatening a hardware store employee with a screwdriver but had been released without bail.

The 37-year-old was also arrested on January 7, for allegedly punching a 30-year-old man on a subway platform at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and on February 5, for hitting a 53-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

But each time, thanks to New York's lax new bail reform laws, the career criminal did not have to post bail and was released.

A few days after threatening the store employee during a robbery, Abrokwa allegedly lunged at the woman at the East 241st Street subway station on February 21, smearing feces on her face

Homeless Christmas tree arsonist with 20-year rap sheet

Last year, Craig Tamanaha set fire to the Christmas tree outside FOX News. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Tamanaha had a long rap sheet and at the time, had been bailed weeks earlier for

Weeks before the incident, Tamanaha allegedly flashed outside Ghislaine Maxwell's trial court and according to a criminal complaint from December.

The 49-year-old has a lengthy criminal record spanning at least 20 years and two states, and he was arrested last month for exposing himself outside the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in the city.

In 2002, the then-30-year-old Tamanaha was picked up in Abilene, Texas, on a public intoxication charge.

Between 2017-2018, he was arrested on three separate occasions and charged with public intoxication, burglary and resisting arrest.

Queens man with history of attacking kids flipped toddler's stroller

Christopher Elder, 31, was charged with flipping over a three-year-old girl's stroller in March.

The little girl was being walked in her stroller by her grandmother in the Bronx.

She was left with injuries on her face and body and had to be treated in the hospital.

It wasn't the first time he hurt a child.

On December 11 the 31-year-old was charged for throwing a nine-year-old girl on the ground in the same Queens neighborhood, the Post reported.

'He took away the confidence I had as a woman and a single mother with two kids to go out there. Now I don't feel comfortable walking alone, like I used to with my kids. I'm constantly watching my back,' the mom of that alleged December assault told NBC New York.

She said she was also hit by Elder when she instinctively shielded her daughter from an attack from the 31-year-old.

'Professional booster' arrested 101 times, put a bullseye on Upper East Side Target store

Michelle Kelley, 41, allegedly confessed to authorities that she was a 'professional booster' according to the New York Post.

'Y'all are stopping my hustle' she told police after her 97th arrest, according to the paper.

Her favorite store was Manhattan's Upper East Side Target store.

McKelly kept her crimes to petit larceny, which is a non-jailable offense after the law went into effect in 2020.

She was finally held on $5,000 bail after her 101st arrest for second-degree assault after she allegedly kicked, bit, scratched and spit on two NYPD officers on July 30 during an attempt to swipe paper towels from a Duane Reade in Harlem.

Brooklyn burglar on a three month spree breaking into a dozen homes and businesses

Sticky fingered Charles Wold, 59, told the New York Post that he was 'grateful' for bail reform because, 'I'm too old to go to jail. I'm way too old. I can't do it.'

Wold allegedly broke into 10 businesses in Brooklyn and Manhattan over a three-month period, according to the paper.

He hit three more spots near his home in the upscale neighborhood of Park Slope and was finally put behind bars.

Prosecutors told the judge that $10,000 bail was the only way to ensure that he would show up to court after skipping his appearances in two pending cases and violating parole, according to the Post.

Queens shoplifter fell into a rut, robbing the same Walgreens pharmacy 23 times

Isaac Rodriguez, who the New York Post dubbed the 'Man of Steal' went on a larcenous bender wracking up 47 arrests for retail theft.

One Walgreens in Jackson Heights, Queens allegedly became a favorite spot. According to the NYPD, he was arrested 23 times taking items like nutritional shakes, skincare lotion, toothpaste and sanitary wipes.

His nonviolent offense kept him out of jail for awhile, but he violated a restraining order and returned to a Walgreens in Corona, Queens after he had allegedly shoplifted from it 13 times, according to the Post. That score landed him behind bars on $15,000 bail.

Macy's bandit with a taste for Tommy Hilfiger clothes

Nolan Gonzalez, aka 'GoGo,' pilfered $350 worth of Tommy Hilfiger clothing from the Macy's flagship store in Herald Square in May.

Gonzalez became such a frequent offender at the department store that Macy's put out a 'trespass notice' on him to prevent him from returning to any of their outlets, according to the New York Post.

Police hit him with grand larceny, burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, but the Manhattan DA reduced the charges and he was released without bail, according to the paper.