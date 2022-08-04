ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Alabama Rookie is Set to Return for NFL Season

By Hardy Graham
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on tide1009.com

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Yardbarker

Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons

In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
DETROIT, MI
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
607K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy