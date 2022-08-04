Read on foxwilmington.com
Riverlights expanding with 700+ homes, commercial space on the horizon
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Drive down River Road in Wilmington and you’ll see how the Riverlights community has grown and where it plans to grow even more. “It’ll be nice to have the street finished and all the landscaping done so it looks nice,” said Jonathan Betts, who moved into his home at Riverview Townes two years ago. Lately, his neighborhood has turned into a construction site.
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
Town of Burgaw to discuss speed limit changes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Burgaw announced that the issue of town speed limits would be up for discussion during their upcoming meeting. Per the Board of Commissioners, the town manager will open the discussion during their Aug. 9 meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street.
Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.
Video shows a recycling truck dump flaming materials onto the road
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – User-submitted video shows a recycling truck dump a pile of flaming materials on to the pavement near 1014 Grandiflora Drive in Leland. One video, sent in by Felicia High, shows a recycling truck labeled “Pratt Industries Recycling Division” with flames billowing out. Then, the truck dumps the flaming materials onto the pavement.
Man charged with murder in April shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts. Police say the shooting took place in the...
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
Investigation begins into crash that killed a cyclist in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol has begun an investigation into a collision that killed a cyclist in Bladen County on Saturday, August 6. Highway Patrol writes that a bicyclist was struck by a passenger vehicle on N.C. 87 south of Tar Heel at around 10:08 p.m. The cyclist was killed, and the vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and driving north on N.C. 87.
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked...
Columbus County School Board approves application for proposed new school
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – $40 million could be on its way to Columbus County Schools in coming months to build a new school in the eastern part of the county. The students from Hallsboro Elementary and Acme Delco Elementary would then merge into the new Pre-K-8th grade school that would educate around 900 students.
Person arrested and charged with opium trafficking after traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a person for opium trafficking after a vehicle stop. Per the BCSO, members of the Community Impact Team conducted a vehicle stop and “developed probably cause” to search the vehicle. In the search they found marijuana and an “amount of opiates.”
