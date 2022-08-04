ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows reality of motorhome holiday away with her kids, from swingball to Harry Potter movie nights

By Becky Pemberton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1paLqp_0h4aMoC500

KEEPING kids entertained over the school holidays can be a mission, but mum-of-22 Sue Radford has some tricks up her sleeve.

Sue, 47, and Noel, 51, from Morecambe, Lancashire, recently invested in a motorhome for mini breaks, and have shown the reality of a trip away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTqLR_0h4aMoC500
Sue and Noel Radford have revealed behind-the-scenes of their motorhome holidays
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5UDq_0h4aMoC500
Sue takes the whole family away in their new van Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7IZB_0h4aMoC500
The parents attach an awning onto the side for some kids to sleep in Credit: Instagram

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 25, Daniel, 23, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 17, Aimee, 16, Josh, 15, Max, 13, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, two.

Sadly the couple's 17th child Alfie was still born on July 6, 2014.

Taking to their Instagram, Sue revealed how they get creative to keep their bumper brood busy on the road.

Here’s how the whopping family makes the most of their time away…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ENDN_0h4aMoC500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dnzS_0h4aMoC500

Swingball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECVzP_0h4aMoC500
The kids spend swingball during the day Credit: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

The Radfords love to play games, and Sue and Noel showed how they have invested in a swingball set for the kids.

Some of the youngsters could be seen happily competing against one another as they took turns to play.

Sue added: “Who doesn’t love a game of swingball?”

Pack in the activities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAgwE_0h4aMoC500
They pack in lots of activities, including beach visits Credit: Instagram/@theradfordfamily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC7jW_0h4aMoC500
They also visit play areas and adventure parks nearby Credit: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Noel and Sue pulled out all the stops to ensure their kids are entertained on their breaks.

As well as exploring their camping sites, they’ve also taken the family to the beach.

They’ve also done quick stops at the adventure playground, bowling, swimming, and even played at the arcade.

BBQ dinners

On one of their last trips, the Radfords finished off their weekend with a barbecue, which they had bought from home.

Noel took charge of cooking the immense amount of food they needed for their brood.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business.

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, often show off their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

Harry Potter movie night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RslBm_0h4aMoC500
In the evenings, the family put on movie nights in the campervan Credit: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

After a long day, the family loves nothing more than tucking up with a relaxing film.

On their latest trip, the movie night choice was Harry Potter.

Sue said: “Harry Potter movie night and hot chocolate, just perfect.”

Big sleepovers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhKjm_0h4aMoC500
There are numerous areas in the motorhome for sleepovers Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHsjm_0h4aMoC500
The kids pack into the bathroom at teethbrushing time Credit: Instagram

When it's bedtime, the sofas turn into a large bed, which Noel speculated could fit around six of their 22 kids.

There's another seating area with a table towards the front of the van, which again turns into a bed, as well as a bed above the front driver and passenger seat.

"We’ve actually got an awning that goes on the outside with a little annexe for a bedroom," Noel said.

"Some of the kids will sleep out there, and some of them will sleep in here.

Pointing to the main bed area above the front seats, he added: "But everyone wants to sleep up there, including mum and dad."

Lots of toys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wvfs6_0h4aMoC500
The kids are never short of toys and activities during trips

With 22 kids, you can just imagine the amount of toys that are in Sue and Noel Radford's house.

So when it came to the family going away for the first time in their swanky new motorhome, the children had to ensure they had enough of their toys with them to keep them entertained.

Sue gave fans a tour of the motorhome in a vlog of their first trip away in the vehicle and laughed "Look at this" as she showed the back seats of the van, which was covered in toys.

As well as Barbies and dolls there was also a Paw Patrol lorry and a large horse toy in the huge piles of toys.

The US Sun

The US Sun

