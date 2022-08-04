Lido’s market dominance and Ethereum decentralization post-Merge

Read on cointelegraph.com
Is your SOL safe? What we know about the Solana hack | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s episode of “The Market Report,” Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the latest updates concerning the recent Solana (SOL) hack. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin realized price bands form key resistance as bulls lose...
Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete
On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
Coinbase posts loss as crypto market turmoil hits trading volumes
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Tuesday as investors worried by this year's rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies, sending its shares down 6%.
Has US inflation peaked? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) goes into another key macro week in the United States with a welcome break to the upside. After avoiding a now-familiar breakdown around the weekly close, BTC/USD is surging higher at the time of writing on Aug. 8 to once more tackle resistance in place for two months.
A slice of the punk: CryptoPunk NFT to be split into thousands of pieces
Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) continue to capture the imagination of the cryptocurrency space, with some of the most popular projects attracting hundreds of millions of dollars from investors. Projects such as CryptoPunks and the Bored Ape Yacht Club epitomize the exclusivity of the most lucrative collections, with each NFT far from accessible to the average investor.
Six reasons why blockchain makes sense for commercial real estate: Deloitte
Solutions built around blockchain technology offer several upfront benefits, including a censorship-resistant, irreversible distributed ledger. Deloitte’s study revealed blockchain’s position as a perfect fit for real estate use cases around leasing and selling. Blockchain innovations often outdo traditional systems by not only digitizing information but also introducing a...
KBW 2022: Crypto.com hits key regulatory milestone in South Korea
Crypto exchange Crypto.com says it achieved a key milestone in South Korea after securing two local companies, giving it access to crypto and payments registration in the country. The news came during Korea Blockchain Week 2022 after the company announced it acquired payment service provider PnLink Co. Ltd. and virtual...
Price analysis 8/8: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
The United States equities markets and the cryptocurrency markets have started the week on a strong note, indicating that traders are not nervous about buying ahead of the important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, which will be released on Aug. 10. Another positive sign is that the recent...
Bitcoin price targets 8-week highs as Ethereum reaches $1.8K
Bitcoin (BTC) looked to target new August highs at the Aug. 8 Wall Street open as upcoming United States inflation data fueled sentiment. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit $24,246 on Bitstamp, its best since July 30. The pair was within striking distance of...
Binance sides with Indian regulators in WazirX fallout to cease support for off-chain transfers
As reported by local news outlet The Economic Times on Monday, Binance is scheduled to remove off-chain fund transfers with Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Thursday, although users will still be able to deposit and withdraw balances via the standard withdrawal and deposit process between the two exchanges. Three days...
Metaverse housing bubble bursting? Virtual land prices crash 85% amid waning interest
The metaverse sector is witnessing its very-own housing crisis moment, thanks to massive declines in the prices of its virtual lands in 2022, led by waning users' interest and a crypto bear market. Land sales plunge 85% in 2022. In particular, metaverse projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, including the...
Crypto lending platform Hodlnaut suspends services due to liquidity crisis
Blaming market conditions and lack of liquidity, Singapore-based crypto lending platform Hodlnaut has become the latest firm to suspend withdrawals and deposits. The crypto lending firm made an official announcement on Monday, claiming that market conditions have forced it to suspend its services and that it is actively working on recovery plans.
Circle freezes blacklisted Tornado Cash smart contract addresses
According to crypto data aggregator Dune Analytics, on Monday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin stablecoin (USDC), froze over 75,000 USDC worth of funds linked to the 44 Tornado Cash addresses sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. Tornado Cash is a decentralized application, or dApp, used to obfuscate the trail of previous cryptocurrency transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.
Australia-based crypto miner doubles hash rate after energizing Canadian rigs
Australian Bitcoin miner Iris Energy said it had increased its hash rate to more than 2.3 exahashes per second following the completion of phase two of its operations in Mackenzie, Canada. In a Monday announcement, Iris Energy said it had brought 41 megawatts of operating capacity in the British Columbia...
Pinterest for Web3: Project launches curation ecosystem on Avalanche
With play-to-earn (P2E) gaming rising in 2021 through Axie Infinity (AXS) and an offshoot called move-to-earn (M2E) gaining fame through STEPN (GMT), another variation of the “to earn” model launches in an attempt to bring Web3 elements to existing Web2 frameworks. In an announcement, the CurateDAO team told...
What is Chainlink VRF and how does it work?
Blockchain technology has spawned many applications over the past few years, the most popular being cryptocurrencies. It has also facilitated the creation of many decentralized, secure and transparent marketplaces in the digital economy. Offering far more trust since all transactions are immutably recorded on the blockchain, this technology has been...
20 million JavaScript devs can now build applications on NEAR: KBW 2022
20 million JavaScript developers will now have the ability to write blockchain smart contracts and build applications on the Near Protocol after rolling out JavaScript Software Development Kits (JS SDKs) on Monday. Speaking with Cointelegraph at the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) on Tuesday, Near founder Illia Polosukhin emphasized that the...
Once hacked for $77M, Beanstalk’s algo stablecoin protocol relaunches
Ethereum-based algorithmic stablecoin project Beanstalk Farms has relaunched its protocol just under four months after going offline after suffering a devastating $77 million governance exploit. The protocol and its governance have been paused since April following the governance exploit and flash loan attack but were relaunched as of Saturday in...
F2Pool co-founder responds to allegations it's cheating the Ethereum POW system
F2Pool co-founder Chun Wang has responded to allegations that his mining pool has been manipulating Ethereum block timestamps to “obtain consistently higher mining rewards." The allegations came from an Aug. 5 paper from researchers at The Hebrew University, claiming the mining pool has been engaging in a "consensus-level" attack on Ethereum over the last two years to gain an edge over "honest" miners.
