KDUZ Morning Devotion – How Great the Promise

Mary Farrell, age 78, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota and formerly Victoria, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Victoria Parish Family in Victoria. Visitation held at the church from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 and Saturday one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed
Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
Minnesota Baker Has Created an Insane Cotton Candy Burrito
A Minnesota baker has gone off the deep end! Or... maybe not. This might actually be a genius concoction that they have whipped up. It's a cotton candy burrito and I might need to try it. This cotton candy burrito is sold at a bakery up in Anoka, MN called...
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
KEYC
Mankato Ribfest closes Saturday due to stormy weather
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday’s stormy weather caused the closure of Mankato’s Ribfest. The Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center posting on social media that Ribfest would close for the day at 4:00 Saturday due to the worsening weather conditions. The events center says refunds for tickets bought...
kduz.com
Geraldine H. Hoernemann
Geraldine H. Hoernemann, age 95, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
myklgr.com
City of Sleepy Eye set receive Friday Vietnam-era Huey helicoptor for display
After months of fundraising and community support, the city of Sleepy Eye will be getting a Vietnam-era helicopter to display in its Veterans Park. The project was driven primarily by the Sleepy Eye American Legion Post #7 and the Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority. Over $93,000 in funds were donated by the public and area businesses to acquire and refurbish the helicopter.
Duelm in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series continues with the focus this time on Duelm. Duelm is an unincorporated community in St. George Township in Benton County south and west of Foley. The community is located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community.
Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
northloop.org
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs
Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
kduz.com
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Kandiyohi Co
(Learfield News Service/Kandiyohi County, MN) The mosquito species that carry West Nile virus are now in parts of Minnesota. The state’s first case was confirmed in a horse that died in Kandiyohi County. Minnesota Board of Animal Health veterinarian Doctor Brian Hoefs says, “we typically will work jointly with...
Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history
A downtown Minneapolis condo on the market for nearly $7 million has sold, marking the highest sale price for a property of its type in state history. The penthouse condo at the Washburn Lofts at 700 S. 2nd St., next to the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, sold within 22 days at its asking price of $6.995 million.
fox9.com
Minnesota animal rescue brings supplies to shelters impacted by flooding
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - When Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue based out of Minnetonka, heard that some of the shelters they partner with in Kentucky were struggling to get supplies because of flooding, they put out a call for donations. Maggie Schmitz with Secondhand Hounds says the non-profit goes...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
kduz.com
McLeod County Pavement Preservation Project to Begin
A pavement preservation project is tentatively set to begin Tuesday, (August 9, 2022) on approximately 17 miles of McLeod County roads. However, officials say the start date is dependent on the progress of the Contractor on other projects. The project is a combination of seal coating with fog seal and...
kduz.com
Marlys Boyum
Marlys Boyum, age 75, of Fairfax, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Wellington Township, Renville County, Minnesota, with interment at Hauges Cemetery, Camp Township, Renville County, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Hauser-Hantge Chapel of Fairfax.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
