Ponies Down Patriots in Wednesday Matinee to Take First Two Games of Series

BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-19, 39-60) swept both games of a doubleheader Friday against the Somerset Patriots (16-13, 60-39) at TD Bank Ballpark, taking the first four games of the series. They defeated Somerset 11-8 in the continuation of Friday’s suspended game and doubled up the Patriots 10-5 in game two for their first sweep of a doubleheader this season. Binghamton is on a four-game winning streak, matching their season high.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO