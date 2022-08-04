ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Road closures in Milwaukee due to USA Triathlon races

MILWAUKEE — The USA Triathlon is back in Milwaukee. Two races take place along Milwaukee's lakeshore this weekend causing major traffic changes on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7. On Saturday, the Northbound lanes of I-794 are closed. The Northbound portion of the freeway is closed between Pennsylvania...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Vintage motorcycles roar into Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Vintage motorcycles rode into Milwaukee's Deer District on Sunday. The Brewtown Rumble is a free motorcycle show featuring motorcycles that are 35 years or older. A select number of bikes received a special honor. "For this year, we probably have about 60 bikes in the show, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Noreen Helen Kircher

Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gary Lee Baehler

We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully Friday June, 24, 2022. Gary was born on August 6, 1939, and lived the early part of his life in North Lake, Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm. He was an avid sport...
NORTH LAKE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Pet of the week: Marlin

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Meet our pet of the week, Marlin, from Ozaukee Human Society. Marlin is a 5-month-old puppy weighing 23 pounds. The Wisconsin Humane Society works diligently to rescue animals like Marlin. If you're interested in learning more about Marlin, W.H.S. encourages you to call 414-264-6257. Dogs, cats...
SAUKVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County

An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

German band helps West Allis restaurant during pandemic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — When you walk into Kegel’s Inn, you’re instantly transported to the 20th century. The German restaurant has been in West Allis for nearly 100 years. Julian Kegel is a fourth generation owner. His grandfather started Kegel’s Inn in 1924. “It was originally...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnsonville Brat Days bring 'whole community together'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Brat Days in Sheboygan continued Saturday, Aug. 6 – the 69th year of live music, carnival rides and lots and lots of brats. It brings thousands of people to the area, and for some, like Tari Scheidel, it's tradition. "Well I’ve been coming here since I...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cheryl Larsen

Cheryl Ann Larsen (nee Jarmusz) of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away August 2, 2022. She was the dear wife of Gale Will, loving mother of Eric (Jennifer) and Michael Larsen; stepmother to Jeremy (Tawnya) Baxter, Franklin Baxter and Michael Will. She was proud grandmother of Abby, Joey, Ryann, MacKenzie, Hunter and Jake; great-grandma to Sebastian and other grand and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA

Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
ELKHART LAKE, WI

