Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Noreen Helen Kircher
Noreen Helen Kircher (nee Hoffman), 92, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at The Cottages in West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Noreen was born on June 5, 1930, in Grant County, daughter of the late George and Helen (nee Ball) Hoffman. Noreen graduated from Lancaster High School with the class of 1948. She attended Northwest Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minnesota and went on to work as a Laboratory Technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gary Lee Baehler
We celebrate the life of Gary Lee Baehler, who passed away peacefully Friday June, 24, 2022. Gary was born on August 6, 1939, and lived the early part of his life in North Lake, Wisconsin. His early life was spent on the Baehler dairy farm. He was an avid sport...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cheryl Larsen
Cheryl Ann Larsen (nee Jarmusz) of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away August 2, 2022. She was the dear wife of Gale Will, loving mother of Eric (Jennifer) and Michael Larsen; stepmother to Jeremy (Tawnya) Baxter, Franklin Baxter and Michael Will. She was proud grandmother of Abby, Joey, Ryann, MacKenzie, Hunter and Jake; great-grandma to Sebastian and other grand and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
