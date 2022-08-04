Warner Brothers Discovery Reveals EMEA Leadership Team

Read on www.adweek.com
UK Publisher Reach Plc. Partners With LiveRamp to Adopt Its ATS Technology
The U.K. publisher Reach plc., which houses titles like the Manchester Evening News and The Mirror, announced that it has partnered with the data enablement platform LiveRamp to adopt its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), a move that it ultimately hopes will lead to higher digital advertising revenues.
Indie Agency Boathouse Names Peter Prodromou as New President
Independent agency Boathouse has appointed Peter Prodromou as its new president to bring a new dimension to its vision and expand operations on the west coast. Before taking on his new role, Prodromou served as the CEO and president of global digital marketer and developer of interactive experience, Boston Digital.
Mother's Niki Garner Moves to Lead ITV Creative
Mother's Niki Garner has joined commercial broadcaster ITV as its new director to lead its inhouse advertising agency.
Grey Hires Laura Visco as Global CCO in Boost to Bespoke Coca-Cola Team
Grey has appointed Laura Visco to the role of chief creative officer (CCO) for its global accounts. Arriving from 72andSunny Amsterdam,...
Jane Butler, Managing Director, Google
What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers' Desire for a Better Overall Experience?. As the broader retail landscape continues to evolve, now is the time to turn an eye to the next chapter of ecommerce to win today and tomorrow.
Begin With the End: Reverse Engineering a More Personal Brand Experience
Speaking with a friend of mine who writes best-selling thriller novels, it occurred to me that there is a key similarity...
Unlocking Omnichannel Experiences With KraftHeinz
Brave Commerce is a highly-successful podcast hosted by Rachel Tipograph, MikMak's founder and CEO, and Sarah Hofstetter, Profitero's president. On the...
Gen Z Is Resilient and Honest, and They Expect the Same From Brands
In Moneyball, Brad Pitt's baseball general manager Billy Beane uses a new way of assembling a winning team, telling his staff, "Adapt or die." As marketers, we subscribe to that ethos, but evolving is now more challenging than ever. A Gen Z tsunami is coming, and most brands aren't ready.
How Mars Wrigley Aims to Remain Relevant With Consumers for the Next 100 Years
Confectionary and pet food maker Mars Wrigley drew much debate earlier this year when it sought to develop a generational connection...
Kenan Thompson Tapped to Host 74th Emmy Awards
Kenan Thompson Tapped to Host 74th Emmy Awards
TikTok Opens Applications for Third Cohort of Support Black Businesses Initiative
Social video platform TikTok began accepting applications Monday for its third round of Support...
TikTok: How to Share Your QR Code
TikTok gives each user a unique QR code that they can share with other...
Reddit Adds Comment Search for Android, iOS
Android and iOS Redditors can now search comments, joining desktop users, who received that...
Commerce Isn’t Just Transactions—It’s Creativity and Innovation, Too
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 saw a big and welcomed change: the launch of the Creative Commerce Award to honor innovative commerce approaches. With weighting of 30% idea, 20% strategy, 20% execution and 30% results, the new category of Lions addresses a renewed industry-wide focus on measuring true creative effectiveness.
Not Your Dad’s Midlife Crisis: Motorcycle Brand Tries to Woo New Generation of Riders
Motorcycling has a dusty image, seen by some people as an older man's hobby. Manufacturers such as Harley-Davidson...
TikTok: How to Turn On Weekly Screen Time Updates
TikTok allows users to turn on weekly screen time updates that will be delivered...
Why Agencies Should Prioritize Making the Digital World More Accessible
Earlier this year, Havas' New York and Germany offices co-released an app that helps people with hand tremors use smartphones and tablets. They released the app, named Stabyl, on the app store—for free.
Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and FuboTV Partner in Multiyear Deal
Ryan Reynolds' company Maximum Effort Productions teamed up with the virtual MVPD FuboTV in a multiyear partnership that includes a first-look deal for unscripted content.
