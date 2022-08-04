Warner Brothers Discovery Reveals EMEA Leadership Team

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The U.K. publisher Reach plc., which houses titles like the Manchester Evening News and The Mirror, announced that it has partnered with the data enablement platform LiveRamp to adopt its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS), a move that it ultimately hopes will lead to higher digital advertising revenues.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO