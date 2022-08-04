Read on www.accessatlanta.com
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlanta
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Atlanta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor. #30. Jake’s Ice...
wabe.org
'Sweet' opportunities are ahead for this Black-owned ice cream shop in Sweet Auburn
At least, that is the question most customers ponder when they first enter Sweet Stack Creamery, an ice cream shop in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn District. The Black-owned business, celebrating its fifth anniversary next month, is classic ice cream served with a ‘sweet’ twist. The prized item of...
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
Atlanta Daily World
Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration
Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
fox5atlanta.com
Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events
ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
AccessAtlanta
Calling all foodies! Enter to win tickets to ‘Food that Rocks’ at Sandy Springs
If you have a passion for everything food – you live for beautiful meal presentations, pride yourself on your Instagram-worthy food pictures or know for a fact you were a food critic in a past life – we’re talking to you!. “Food That Rocks: A Tasting Event...
fox5atlanta.com
Lil Baby, Goodr to host Back to School Fest
ATLANTA - Award-winning rapper from Atlanta Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr to deliver school supplies to students during his annual Back to School Fest. Lil Baby is expected to appear at the event, which will provide supplies to about 3,000 kids at from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Mall West End on Oak Street.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
HipHopDX.com
Outkast's Legendary Studio The Dungeon Makes truTV's '101 Places To Party Before You Die' Series
Atlanta, GA – Outkast — the Atlanta duo consisting of Big Boi and André 3000 — made some of their best music in their studio The Dungeon, and now it’s part of truTV’s television series 101 Places To Party Before You Die. In an...
Man shot in the hand several times near southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening. Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta. 11Alive photojournalist Cody...
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
Comments / 1