Atlanta, GA

The Georgia Sun

Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Atlanta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor. #30. Jake’s Ice...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
DECATUR, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee

We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
ATLANTA, GA
Malika Bowling

Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7

Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch

Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration

Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events

ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try

ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lil Baby, Goodr to host Back to School Fest

ATLANTA - Award-winning rapper from Atlanta Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr to deliver school supplies to students during his annual Back to School Fest. Lil Baby is expected to appear at the event, which will provide supplies to about 3,000 kids at from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Mall West End on Oak Street.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta

For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

