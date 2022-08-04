Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately

Shutterstock

As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.

Possible Effects of Alcohol-Based Products On Dry, Aging Skin

While alcohol is included as an ingredient in many products to help remove pore-clogging oil and build-up, it may have different effects on naturally dry, aging skin, Rosen explains. "Alcohol is a harsh ingredient that can strip the natural oils from your skin, making it feel drier and more aged," she says. In addition, Rosen notes that alcohol can also be irritating and "cause redness and inflammation."Alcohol dries out the skin, she adds, by "stripping away the oils that keep your skin moist, elastic, and protected from harmful bacteria and irritants." Over time, this can make your skin look thin, dry, and more wrinkled.

Chacon agrees, and adds that "Dry and aging skin can be extremely sensitive, so you might want to opt on using products with less alcohol." This, she continues, is because "alcohol-based products will worsen dry skin, eventually making it prone to irritations, rashes, and even eczema." If your skin type is "more on the dry side," or if you "already have dry and aging skin," alcohol in skincare products may have a more serious effect, she warns, possibly "disrupting your skin's barrier." A damaged skin barrier is at risk of "excessive drying since moisture escapes skin," and this results to an "entry of irritants causing skin to inflame" and develop redness," she warns.

What To Opt For Instead

If you're looking for skincare products that will help to soothe and provide moisture to dry skin, Rosen recommends opting for "a product that is hydrating and contains natural oils and moisturizers." Avoiding products with alcohol as one of the main ingredients, however, is the first and most important step! "The best way to avoid this is to use alcohol-free products whenever possible," she says. If you do need to use an alcohol-based product (like a disinfectant), Rosen suggests "applying a moisturizer afterward" to avoid any potential drying.

There are many great alternatives out there (as opposed to alcohol-based products), Rosen assures, that can "help your skin look and feel its best." This includes hyaluronic acid serums that "help to lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated," oil-based cleansers that "won't strip your skin of its natural oils and can actually help to balance oily skin," and lotions and moisturizers that contain ceramides, as "these help to repair the protective barrier of your skin, keeping moisture in and irritants out," she concludes.