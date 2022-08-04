Read on sanatogapost.com
Pottsgrove Band Ends Concert Series in Sanatoga Park
SANATOGA PA – After another successful run of nearly weekly musical entertainment, this year’s edition of the Lower Pottsgrove summer concert series will end Sunday (tonight, Aug. 7, 2022) with a performance by the Pottsgrove Community Band. The show starts at 6 p.m. at the bandstand in Sanatoga Park on South Sanatoga Road.
Township Commissioners Offer Reminder on Pole Barn
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The township Board of Commissioners has decided not to intervene in a Lower Pottsgrove zoning hearing, scheduled for mid-August, about the proposed installation of a large pole barn on a Pruss Hill Road residential property. If the Zoning Hearing Board grants a variance to allow...
PennDOT Re-Opens New Hanover Square Road Bridge
NEW HANOVER PA – The New Hanover Square Road bridge over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township officially reopened Friday (Aug. 5, 2022), following a closure of more than three years and a $2.7 million replacement project, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The bridge was closed in...
Administrative Changes Ahead at Pottsgrove Schools
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Dealing with a series of personnel changes in the Pottsgrove School District will occupy an early portion of the district Board of School Directors’ time during its scheduled Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) meeting at 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room at Pottsgrove High School, according to the board’s just-released agenda.
