KYTV
WWII veteran in Mount Vernon, Mo. celebrates his 100th birthday on Sunday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the National WWII Museum, around 234 WWII veterans die daily. One WWII veteran in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon defies these odds. Raymond “Bud” Clauson turned 100 years old on Sunday. Bud served in the U.S. Navy and went overseas when he...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
939theeagle.com
MU Health: Governor Parson’s tobacco announcement will save millions in future health care costs
The Missouri governor’s announcement about the largest single investment into tobacco cessation in state history is being praised by mid-Missouri’s largest health care system. Columbia-based MU Health says the funding boost will save Missouri $21-million in future health care costs. MU Health associate professor in family and community...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
KFVS12
Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri
Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
KCTV 5
Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
tncontentexchange.com
King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson
A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
houstonherald.com
Two die in south-central Missouri accidents
Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
scenicstates.com
The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri
If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
KAAL-TV
MN crash kills 3 from Missouri, injures 2 others
(ABC 6 News) - A crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday involving a semi and SUV has left three people from Missouri dead, while injuring two others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi was heading eastbound on Highway 40 while a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in St. Johns Township, just west of Willmar.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Missouri heads into new school year with teacher shortage
Missouri heads into a new school year with a significant teacher shortage, with state education leaders urgently looking for solutions.
Missouri eases requirement for substitutes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
A Missouri News Network analysis points to a race gap in those who receive pardons. State officials say they don't know the race of applicants.
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
fox5ny.com
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here is when school starts in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
KMOV
Gov. Mike Parson sends Missouri’s disaster declaration to White House
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Governor Mike Parson has submitted the state’s disaster declaration to the White House, nine days after historic 24-hour rainfall caused catastrophic flooding across the region. Parson said Thursday he expects the White House to act quickly and said he was told during a recent...
