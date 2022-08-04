ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
KFVS12

Tax Free Holiday weekend in Missouri

Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. SEMO Prospect Steer & Heifer Show in Cape Girardeau. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. State investigators to look into incident at Butler County Jail. Updated: 23...
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crashes rising in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri ranks as the No. 7 state in the nation for motorcycle mortality. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than a car driver. And they are four times more likely to be injured. Additionally, only 45% of riders regularly wear their helmets in Missouri.
tncontentexchange.com

King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson

A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
houstonherald.com

Two die in south-central Missouri accidents

Two fatalities occurred Saturday in south-central Missouri, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A 5:20 p.m. wreck occurred when a 1999 Dodge Caravan driven by Tangala M. Brown, 64, of Mountain Grove, ran off Highway AD south of Mountain Grove, traveled off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
scenicstates.com

The 4 Mysterious Ghost Towns in Missouri

If a road trip with a twist sounds like your perfect weekend, the ghost towns in Missouri are going to be a great pick. Mostly scattered around Route 66, the many ghost towns of Missouri are truly fascinating in history, and somewhat creepy in the atmosphere. These locations are a...
KAAL-TV

MN crash kills 3 from Missouri, injures 2 others

(ABC 6 News) - A crash in Kandiyohi County on Thursday involving a semi and SUV has left three people from Missouri dead, while injuring two others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi was heading eastbound on Highway 40 while a Lexus SUV was traveling northbound on County Road 7. The two vehicles collided at the intersection in St. Johns Township, just west of Willmar.
KOLR10 News

Missouri eases requirement for substitutes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many school districts are hurting for substitute teachers. But action being taken by the State of Missouri could help ease that shortage in the Show-Me State. The Show-Me State is making it easier for people to become certified substitute teachers. It’s now requiring only 36 credit hours in any subject, as opposed […]
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOLR10 News

Here is when school starts in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
