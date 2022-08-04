ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors

The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature

WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
OnePlus 10 Pro is getting its first Android 13 open beta in the US

OnePlus 10T may be the first smartphone confirmed to get Android 13, but until the phone launches on the market this month, the OnePlus 10 Pro is actually the first to get an Android 13 open beta build. If you don’t have one yet and don’t plan or can’t afford to get the OnePlus 10T, you’ll be happy to know that the OnePlus 10 Pro got a permanent discount when the former was officially unveiled.
Apple teaches you how to take memorable photos and videos using iPhone

Apple has recently released a couple of videos to help you learn more about your iPhone's video recording and picture tasking capabilities. The first video is titled "How to Make a Video Montage in Cinematic Mode on iPhone with Arielle Bobb-Willis," which is pretty self-explanatory. Cinematic mode is available on the iPhone 13 line only, although it surely will be offered on the upcoming iPhone 14 series.
Leaked Galaxy Watch 5 marketing materials reveal some new features

Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as soon as tomorrow, on August 10, during its annual Galaxy Unpacked event. That does not mean new information will stop flowing, though, as we can clearly see from leaker Snoopy Tech's post. The tweet reveals what...
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
WhatsApp working on another feature for Status Updates: quick Insta-like emoji reactions

Popular chat app WhatsApp is on the way to being transformed to look more and more like Instagram (at least, when it comes to status updates that is). A curious new feature spotted by the folks at WABetaInfo is now rolling out to beta testers on Android, and it allows you to react to status updates with an emoji, just like you can quickly react to Stories on Instagram.
Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night

Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.
Apple and Kim Kardashian join forces for three new Beats Fit Pro variants

Apple may not be ready to unveil any entirely new true wireless earbuds to steal Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro thunder just yet, but if you've become a fan of Cupertino's Beats by Dre daughter company over the last year or so, you should definitely check out the audio brand's latest product announcement.
Android 13 will bring changes to the Pixel Launcher's Search box

According to 9to5Google, with the arrival of Android 13, the search field at the bottom of the Pixel homescreen and the search field at the top of the app drawer will both have the same capabilities allowing you to search for websites, apps, app shortcuts, and contacts from either one. If no results are found, you'll get links to search on YouTube, Google Maps, and the Google Play Store in addition to Google Search and Settings.
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more

If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
Garmin's ridiculously costly new smartwatch offers ridiculous battery life

Far from the world's most successful smartwatch manufacturer, Garmin is virtually unrivaled when it comes to battery life, selling loads of different wearable devices at different prices capable of easily outlasting Apple and Samsung's super-popular models in pretty much any conditions. The industry veteran is unsurprisingly continuing to play to...
HBO Max, Discovery+ to be merged into a single streaming platform

It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is determined to put the nail in the coffin for HBO Max. The giant announced plans to merge both services in the summer of 2023, but that comes with some massive budget cuts and layoffs. The recent news that Batgirl has been scrapped after...
