No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra

Phone Arena
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more
If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6
The OnePlus 10T is priced on par with the Pixel 6, skips the zoom camera just like Google's phone, and sports a snappy and barebones Android interface, again like, you guessed it, the Pixel 6. That is why we are pitching the new OnePlus 10T versus the "old" Google Pixel...
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Phone Arena
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
Phone Arena
Huawei rumored to unveil 4G only Mate 50 series on September 7th
With the U.S. restrictions still making life miserable for Huawei, the company has decided to cut down from releasing a pair of flagship models each year (the photography-centered P series and the technologically advanced Mate series) to producing just one flagship model in a calendar year. Huawei is alternating with the P 50 flagship series released last year leaving the Mate 50 flagship series to be shipped this year.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and secret codename leak out
The Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and internal codenames have been revealed six months before its official unveiling indicating that Samsung is already hard at work ironing out the specs details of its 2023 flagship, despite that its 2022 foldables, including the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 whose reservations are already up, are yet to make an official appearance at this week's Samsung Unpacked event.
Phone Arena
Don't call it a comeback: LG has a middling new tablet up for grabs in its homeland
What is it with defunct or slowly dying smartphone manufacturers and lackluster tablets these days? First the HTC A101 went official in South Africa (of all places) a little over a month ago with Android 11 (!!!) in tow and a modest set of hardware specifications, and now the LG Ultra Tab is a thing in South Korea (which makes perfect sense) with Android 12 pre-installed (yay!) and otherwise similarly unimpressive specs and features.
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Phone Arena
Apple AR/MR headset could arrive as soon as January 2023, and will cost more than $2000
Out of all of Apple’s upcoming products, the highest market expectations are on the company’s much-anticipated AR/MR headset (augmented/mixed reality headset). This bit of information was shared by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech pundit published a detailed research note on August 7th with a thorough assessment...
Phone Arena
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
The Moto Razr 2022 is almost here and some people can almost taste it. Others, on the other hand, have the privilege of actually being able to reserve one. That’s right - Motorola has opened the reservations for the Razr 2022 via JD.com, a popular Chinese retailer. This bit of information was first covered in an article by GSMArena.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro will be a rare compact flagship
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro has leaked out in its full design glory complete with specs and press images a few days before the official unveiling of Motorola's 2022 flagship crop later in the week. It will consist of the foldable Moto Razr 2022, the high-end Moto Edge 30 Ultra/X30...
Phone Arena
Apple tipped to endow new iPad Pro models with a pair of four-pin Smart Connectors
Citing its sources in China, Japan's Macotakara (via AppleInsider) says that the 2022 iPad Pro will feature a pair of "four-pin connectors." Currently, the iPad Pro is equipped with a row of three exposed pins on the lower rear of the device which is called the Smart Connector and is used to attach accessories such as the Magic Keyboard.
Phone Arena
Vodafone UK launches "unbeatable trade-in" program, makes it super-easy to replace your phone
Trading in your old phone when buying a new one is always a convenient, hassle-free way of saving some cash. You probably can get more for it on the used market, but that involves a lot of waiting, taking calls from flaky buyers, and generally dealing with the whole shipping and payments process. A carrier or a store will be more than happy to take that old phone and either refurbish and resell it to a new customer or straight up recycle it, if it's too old or beyond saving.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Phone Arena
More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising
When Apple sets its mind on doing something, it doesn't do it half-assed. Look at what Apple did with its Services unit. That division, which includes huge revenue generators like the App Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more, is the company's second-largest business after the iPhone. It was only a few years ago that Apple brass, worried about declining iPhone shipments, figured out how to mint money by offering recurring subscriptions to active iPhone users.
Phone Arena
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware comma”; Pixel 6A security issues
I think I've had enough... The Pixel 6 Pro is the best-looking phone I've ever owned, and it comes with the best camera on a phone I've ever had. Especially that 4x periscope zoom lens, as I write in a number of stories. But the bug situation on Google's Pixel...
Phone Arena
Samsung purportedly working on a foldable tablet
Do you know what is better than a foldable smartphone? A foldable tablet. According to one source, Samsung might give us just that. And it might do so very soon, as well. Samsung is the king of foldables. The Korean tech giant dominates the market and commands a staggering 74% market share. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most popular foldable smartphone ever, with it single-handedly accounting for more than half of all foldable smartphone sales in 2021.
Phone Arena
Apple teaches you how to take memorable photos and videos using iPhone
Apple has recently released a couple of videos to help you learn more about your iPhone's video recording and picture tasking capabilities. The first video is titled "How to Make a Video Montage in Cinematic Mode on iPhone with Arielle Bobb-Willis," which is pretty self-explanatory. Cinematic mode is available on the iPhone 13 line only, although it surely will be offered on the upcoming iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
Render of iPad 10 shows changes being made to the entry-level tablet
During the upcoming Apple event that is roughly 5 weeks away, not only will we see the four new 2022 iPhone models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), but we could watch three new Apple Watch models greet the light of day. Those would be the Apple Watch Series 8, the rugged Apple Watch 8 Pro, and the more affordable Apple Watch SE (2002).
Phone Arena
Besides the 10T, OnePlus has another phone quietly listed with an online retailer
The OnePlus 10T with its super fast 125W SuperVooc charger (0 to 100% in 20 minutes) has been unveiled and won't be shipped until September 7th in the U.S. But very quietly, OnePlus has introduced another handset although it won't be found in the U.S., at least not yet. Android Authority spotted the OnePlus Nord N20 SE listed on the website of online retailer AliExpress.
