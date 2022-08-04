The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Stocks closed lower Tuesday as investors look ahead to Wednesday's CPI report, and pressure in the semiconductor sector weighs on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. June's CPI report, a key inflation number, jumped to a fresh, 40-year high, and July's report is expected to burn just as hot. Mark Luschini, Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, joins Closing Bell to discuss today's close, how this week's CPI reading could further impact markets and the Federal Reserve's moves on interest rates, and more.

STOCKS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO