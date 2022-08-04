Kakao says emoji subscription purchases fell by a third due to Google’s new in-app policy

Read on techcrunch.com
TechCrunch
Google launches a website version of its Read Along education app for children
The concept of the website is similar to the app: children can learn to speak languages like English, Portuguese, Spanish, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, and Urdu by reading stories using Google’s speech recognition and text-to-speech text. A virtual assistant named Diya helps the children pronounce words if it detects they are struggling. Children can also ask Diya for help in speaking unknown words.
TechCrunch
South Korea to probe Apple and Google over in-app payment rule break
Apart from Apple and Google, the KCC is also investigating SK Group’s homegrown app store called ONE Store. The watchdog said that it had looked into the practices of all three app stores since May 17, and determined that they might have breached the country’s telecommunication act passed last year.
TechCrunch
Privya helps companies protect data at code level before it goes into production
One of the founders, CEO Uzy Hadad, was working a company called VisualDNA, which was later acquired by Nielsen. As he watched the amount of data the company was collecting, storing and monetizing, he came up with the notion of a data privacy startup that would become Privya. He and...
TechCrunch
Spotify updates its home screen with new discovery feeds for music and podcasts
The Music feed will give users quick access to suggestions based on their music taste. The feed will also include album and playlist recommendations, along with buttons that make it easy to share, like and play music. The Podcasts & Shows feed will give users access to new episodes of their favorite shows and personalized podcast recommendations. You’ll also be able to read episode descriptions, save to Your Episodes and start playing podcasts.
TechCrunch
Google’s new campaign attempts to publicly pressure Apple into adopting RCS
“It’s time for Apple to fix texting,” the website reads. “It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.”
TechCrunch
Spotify’s Soundtrap app for musicians introduces live collaboration and auto save
The company is rolling out the comments feature to all users starting today. This will allow people working on a project to leave notes on different parts of the track for remote collaborates. It’s a bit like the Google Docs comments feature for editors. Soundtrap is also introducing two...
TechCrunch
HBO Max attempts to fix its notoriously buggy app with oft-requested features
With the shuffle button now on mobile devices in addition to desktop and connected TV apps, users can randomize which episode to play for select series on the streaming service. U.S. subscribers with an ad-free subscription can use SharePlay on their iPhone or iPad to watch HBO Max content in sync with friends or family while on FaceTime.
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
TechCrunch
Shopic lands $35M to bring its item-scanning ‘smart cart’ tech to more stores
While there isn’t a silver bullet, Raz Golan makes the case that “smart” store technology — particularly his company’s — can help to tackle many of the stock- and retention-related problems stores wrestle with today. He’s the co-founder of Shopic, a startup that sells clip-on touchscreen hardware for shopping carts that identify items to display promotions while acting as a self-service checkout window.
TechCrunch
Apple adds the battery percentage icon back in the latest iOS beta
But there’s good news: In the latest iOS 16 beta, the battery icon again displays the actual numerical percentage of juice left in an iPhone or iPad’s battery, giving consumers a more precise measure of how soon they’ll be left clutching a lifeless hunk of precious metals.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bridge round bingo, SaaS sales smarts, tracking monthly expenses
Similarly, in a down market, SaaS startups that help clients make incremental improvements to cash flow are in a much better position to ride things out. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “In a downturn,...
TechCrunch
Say hello to the kick-ass final agenda for the TechCrunch+ stage at Disrupt 2022
And no portion of the event has me more excited than what we have in store for you on the TechCrunch+ stage, one of the two main stages that will be going all day, every day at Disrupt. After months of honing topics and ideas, researching panelists to invite, and wrangling more schedules than you want to know about, we are now locked in for Disrupt 2022. We’re so proud of what we have prepared for you.
TechCrunch
Twilio hacked by phishing campaign targeting internet companies
The San Francisco-based company, which allows users to build voice and SMS capabilities — such as two-factor authentication (2FA) — into applications, said in a blog post published Monday that it became aware that someone gained “unauthorized access” to information related to some Twilio customer accounts on August 4.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp extends time limit to delete a message to 60 hours
The company’s tweet about this feature just mentioned “little over two days,” but didn’t specify the 12-hour part. WhatsApp first introduced the unsend feature back in 2017 with a time limit of just seven minutes but later increased it to one hour and eight minutes. Last year, WABetaInfo noted that the company might consider introducing a seven-day limit, but with this new update, it has chosen a rather odd time frame of two and a half days.
TechCrunch
Spin Technology raises $16M to protect SaaS apps against attacks
Most firms leverage third-party apps to extend their cloud SaaS environments. In fact, companies today use 89 SaaS apps on average, up 24% since 2016, according to Okta. But while these apps help offload the work normally done by internal teams, they can expose organizations to attack. For example, third-party apps can ship with misconfigured guest account functionality, integrations and connections that lead to data breaches.
Burger King just emailed everyone a blank receipt - but it's not a scam
Burger King customers around the world were left baffled after opening their email inboxes to find a blank receipt from the fast food restaurant chain. It would seem that the company mailed everyone - not just people with an account, but most likely people in the marketing database, too - a completely blank receipt. Some people even got multiple receipts.
TechCrunch
Black Founders Matter ousts Black founder, morphs into BFM Fund
What began in 2018 as an apparel company aimed at raising awareness of the dearth of capital allocated to Black founders eventually morphed into a fund and a pledge to nudge venture capitalists toward investments in BIPOC women founders. On May 31, days before the story about the pledge was...
TechCrunch
Bluechip, an African systems integrator with partners like Microsoft and Oracle, is expanding to Europe
The Nigeria-based systems integrator said the strategic expansion positions it as a “new competitive entrant in the EU market offering data warehousing and analytics products as well as highly experienced senior data engineers from its Nigeria team as consultants for European firms.”. Olumide Soyombo, one of Nigeria’s high-profile angel...
TechCrunch
Big funds ‘screwing with Series A market but not seed market’ says veteran VC Mike Hirshland
Yet another reason to feel cheery is what’s happening at their stage of the market, where after a rapid run-up, valuations are slowly but surely coming back down to earth, suggests Hirshland. He says that while Resolute’s pace has been “remarkably consistent,” leading to roughly 10 investments each year that draw initial checks from the firm in the $1 million to $1.5 million range, the “biggest departure” in its history was last year. It was then that both round sizes and valuations ballooned, prompting the firm to write bigger checks while also forcing it to walk away from “really big, really pricey seed rounds” with valuations so lofty that Hirshland feared their next round would be problematic.
TechCrunch
Canoo burns cash in race to hit $1B EV sales goal
“We are preparing for [start of production] readiness,” said Ramesh Murthy, chief accounting officer at Canoo, during Monday’s earnings call. “We have customers. We have access to capital. We have a strategy that benefits our company and shareholders against the backdrop of this global economic condition. We are making it happen.”
