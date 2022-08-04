ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

captimes.com

Opinion | Why I endorsed Mandela Barnes

I spent 21 months and two days making the case why I was the best candidate to beat U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. It didn’t work out. So, I endorsed the leading candidate and the one I felt best positioned to end Johnson's political career. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. In...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Everything from pipe bombs to Miller beer in today's commentary

Citing the recent incident in a small Wisconsin community where a man was arrested when he suggested he had a pipe bomb to throw into a crowd at a local festival, the Eau Claire Leader Telegram reminds readers that if they see something, say something. Authorities say a single witness did say something, which helped lead to the man's apprehension.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

On eve of primary, Mandela Barnes hints at general election strategy

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the likely soon-to-be Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, on Monday hinted at his approach to the general election campaign — suggesting there will be no shift to his messages of economic populism and attacks against positions held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Speaking to...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

A few things to know about Wisconsin's primary election

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will determine which candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 general election in races up and down the ballot — from county sheriff to governor, from state representative to U.S. senator. Here are a few things to know. When can I vote?. Polls are open...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Q&A: Michael Cotey wants every Wisconsin theater to try something new

Theater artist Michael Cotey is in the midst of a few firsts. He just started a new position, leading a first-time festival, all of premieres — new plays never seen before, at least not fully staged. World Premiere Wisconsin, a rolling festival of staged plays, readings and workshops set...
MADISON, WI

