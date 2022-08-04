Trading app Robinhood cuts nearly a quarter of its staff

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Why Meta Stock Is Climbing Higher Today
A potentially stalled antitrust bill and optimism toward tech stocks are driving Meta higher.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
Mars bows down to China: Chocolate maker issues grovelling apology after describing Taiwan as a country as part of Snickers promotion
Chocolate and candy purveyor Mars Wrigley made a grovelling apology on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country. Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the...
Inflation Reduction Act aims to lower costs in multiple areas of the economy
NPR's A Martinez talks to Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, about the Senate passing a major climate, health care and tax bill. Deese discusses what's in it and what isn't.
Why batteries in modern gadgets aren't made to last
We all love our electronic devices and use them a lot, but we just kind of accept that eventually the batteries are going to wear out and that we're going to have to buy new versions. Is that just how technology works? Nope, that's how tech companies make more money from us. That's according to The Washington Post's tech columnist, Geoffrey Fowler. He's been researching the life spans of some of the most popular gadgets and asking, why do they seem to be designed to die? Geoffrey Fowler, welcome.
A trio of economists have come up with a new way to evaluate the health of an economy
GDP - that's gross domestic product - sums up the size of our economy in a single number. And when the GDP declines two quarters in a row like it did in the first half of this year, that meets the common definition of a recession. But now a group of economists have come up with a different way to evaluate the health of an economy. As Greg Rosalsky and Adrian Ma from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain, you can think of it as GDP, the remix.
Tensions increase between Taiwan and China after Pelosi visits Taipei
Now we turn to China, which announced it would halt cooperation with the U.S. on a range of issues, including climate and crime, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China is also continuing its live-fire military exercises in the waters around the island. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Beijing's show of force disproportionate and unjustified. And he told a news conference on the sidelines of a meeting with ministers from Southeast Asian nations that the U.S. is seriously concerned.
Deep sea mining could provide materials to help us quit fossil fuels — but at a cost
Building the things that we need to fight climate change - things like electric cars, wind turbines, solar panels - it's going to require a lot of metal. And as it turns out, there is plenty of metal lying on the ocean floor. But getting that metal is controversial. Daniel Ackerman is a climate reporter for Gimlet Media, and he's been covering international talks in Jamaica about deep-sea mining. Welcome.
China halts climate and military dialogue with the U.S. over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
BEIJING — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's "irresponsible" actions since the visit.
Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals
HONG KONG — Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city's leader said Monday. The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong's shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.
The job market got even better, in a surprisingly positive sign for the economy
The pace of hiring unexpectedly surged last month, as the U.S. job market showed surprising strength in the face of high inflation and softening economic activity. Employers added 528,000 jobs in July according to the Labor Department — a significant acceleration from the previous month. Job gains for May...
