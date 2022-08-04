Morning Report: Tom Aspinall reveals torn MCL and meniscus suffered at UFC London

Read on www.mmafighting.com
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mayra Bueno Silva wins armbar submission after ref misses tap, polls judges
Mayra Bueno Silva released an armbar she said had produced a tap from Stephanie Egger. But when Egger sat up, she did not concede to the submission, prompting referee Chris Tognoni to poll the judges at UFC Vegas 59. After cageside judge Ron McCarthy said he “absolutely 100 percent” backed...
Anthony Pettis says he suffered two broken hands in loss to Stevie Ray at PFL Playoffs 1
Anthony Pettis can’t seem to catch a break. Pettis faced Stevie Ray on Friday night in the main event of PFL Playoffs 1 in New York City. Pettis lost to Ray only six weeks ago during the PFL regular season and was looking for a bit of revenge, and to punch his ticket to the 2022 lightweight tournament final, but all he got was heartbreak. Ray out-grappled Pettis for the first two rounds of the fight, doing enough to take home a unanimous decision victory and take the spot in the PFL Championship on Nov. 25. But that wasn’t the worst of it for Pettis.
UFC Vegas 59 video: Mohammed Usman flattens Zac Pauga with devastating second-round knockout to win TUF title
Mohammed Usman lived up to his famous family name with a devastating knockout to finish Zac Pauga to claim The Ultimate Fighter championship at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. An underdog according to betting experts, Usman only needed a short left hook that clipped Pauga in the second round that sent him down to the canvas in a heap. Usman followed with a single hammer first that separated Pauga from consciousness as the fight was stopped at just 36 seconds in the second round.
‘Obviously she tapped’: Fighters react to confusion over Mayra Bueno Silva’s win at UFC Vegas 59
UFC Vegas 59 certainly got off to a … confusing start. Kicking off the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX, bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger both looked to keep their names etched into the win column. Right out of the gate, both women found themselves...
UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission
Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
UFC Vegas 59 predictions
Jamahal Hill could be the injection of fresh blood that the light heavyweight title picture has been looking for. Having made his pro debut in 2017, Hill is the least experienced contender with a number (14) next to their name in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, but he could also be much closer to a championship opportunity than some of his more seasoned peers. Aleksandar Rakic (7) and Anthony Smith (8) face uncertain timetables for their returns as they recover from injury, Volkan Oezdemir (11) only recently snapped a losing streak, and Hill’s UFC Vegas 59 main event opponent Thiago Santos (12) is closer to exiting the rankings than moving up in them.
Hot Tweets: UFC 277 fallout, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, and Islam Makhachev’s title aspirations
It’s been a big week. UFC 277 happened, with several very important outcomes taking place, and then the UFC announces Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler. So let’s talk about all that, plus a brief mention of UFC Vegas 59 tonight. At UFC 277, Kara-France lost to Brandon Moreno...
UFC Vegas 59 video: Juliana Miller dominates Brogan Walker, finishes with nasty ground assault to become TUF champion
Juliana Miller had the least amount of experience when she joined The Ultimate Fighter cast but now she’s the latest winner of the long-running reality show after a dominant performance at UFC Vegas 59. The 26-year-old flyweight used her grappling to overwhelm Brogan Walker until eventually moving into the...
Heck of a Morning: Who will Jon Jones fight next — Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic?
Jon Jones has yet to book his UFC heavyweight debut, and while rumors continue to swirl that the promotion could book an interim title fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic, is the clock running out on putting that potential matchup together?. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning,...
Jon Jones responds to critics of latest heavyweight training footage during ‘bulking phase’
Jon Jones appreciates anyone who called him out after seeing his latest heavyweight training footage. The former UFC light heavyweight champion on Friday responded to critics who were less than impressed with his recent pad session with longtime coach Brandon Gibson. In the clip, Jones hit mitts bare-knuckle and expressed an enthusiasm for his long-awaited heavyweight debut, writing that he’s “exactly where I need to be” and “excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board.”
UFC Vegas 59 in Tweets: Twitter reacts to Jamahal Hill’s win over Thiago Santos, Geoff Neal’s destruction of Vicente Luque
Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos were on two different missions going into their main event fight at UFC Vegas 59. Santos, a former title challenger who pushed Jon Jones to the edge, looked to maintain his place amongst the light heavyweight elite. Hill, on the other hand, was hoping to catapult himself into title contention with yet another violent performance.
Sam Alvey reveals he suffered a broken jaw in his knockout loss at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey needs to take time to recover after revealing that he suffered a broken jaw in his first-round knockout loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. The veteran middleweight confirmed the news in a post to his TikTok account. “At this current moment, I have a...
PFL Playoffs 1 Results
MMA Fighting has PFL Playoffs 1 results for the Pettis vs. Ray event Friday night at the Hulu theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the main event, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis will try to avenge a loss to Stevie Ray in a lightweight semifinal contest. Ray defeated Pettis via submission (modified twister) over a month ago at PFL 5.
UFC Vegas 59 live blog: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
This is the UFC Vegas 59 live blog for Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight main event on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Santos, the No. 12 ranked light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, is at a crossroad in his career at 205 pounds. After blitzing his way to a title shot with four straight wins, including a stoppage of now ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, he has won just one of his past five fights, including a failed bid for now-former champ Jon Jones’ title in which he suffered severe knee injuries. In his previous performance, he took on ranked light-heavy Magomed Ankalaev and was outpointed in the headliner of UFC Vegas 50.
Vicente Luque sees ‘clearer paths’ to UFC welterweight title but first ‘I need to win’ against Geoff Neal
Vicente Luque still believes he could be a couple of wins away from the UFC welterweight title even though he lost to Belal Muhammad in his most recent appearance in April. Booked to face Geoff Neal in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 59 this Saturday, “The Silent Assassin” treats the decision defeat that snapped his impressive four-fight finishing streak as a “small step back” before heading towards the 170-pound championship, starting with a “war” at the UFC APEX.
Jamahal Hill explains why he wasn’t happy with his win at UFC Vegas 59, calls for Jiri Prochazka fight
Fighters are notoriously their own worst critics, and that definitely includes UFC Vegas 59 main event winner Jamahal Hill. Despite stopping one-time light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos with strikes in the fourth round, Hill still felt like he made too many mistakes that could have led to disaster rather than the victory he ultimately secured.
Sam Alvey: UFC recommended retirement after final bout on my contract but ‘I’m going to fight to get re-signed’
Sam Alvey saw the writing on the wall. After falling to 0-7-1 in his past eight fights following a submission loss to Brendan Allen back in February, the 36-year-old veteran expected to hear the news that the UFC was releasing him from his contract. In fact, when UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s name popped up on his phone days after his fight, Alvey had already braced himself for the news.
Jamahal Hill finishes Thiago Santos with strikes in grueling main event battle to cap off UFC Vegas 59
Nothing came easy but Jamahal Hill still got the job done in the UFC Vegas 59 main event. It was a grueling fight through every minute of every round but Hill’s tenacious offense finally gave way to a barrage of punches slipping through Thiago Santos’ defense that put the one-time light heavyweight title contender down on the canvas. From there, Hill just unloaded with punches on the ground until he gave referee Herb Dean no choice but to save Santos with the fight coming to an end at 2:31 in the fourth round.
Ricky Simon: Sean O’Malley is ‘the least dangerous and easiest fight in my division’
Ricky Simon knows he probably won’t get his shot to face Sean O’Malley any time soon, but he understands what a big opportunity it would be for him. Simon called for a fight with O’Malley once again following his impressive second-round submission win over the previously undefeated Jack Shore at UFC Long Island. That callout ended up being in vain, as O’Malley ultimately landed a date with former UFC champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. But prior to the booking, Simon was honest about his view on O’Malley’s place in the bantamweight division.
