ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘lining up Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham transfers as alternative midfield options’ if De Jong falls through

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are eyeing moves for Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham if they fail to sign Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been chasing the Dutch midfielder since May, with new boss Erik ten Hag eager to link up with his former Ajax starlet again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8mfd_0h4aCp2q00
Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are both on Man Utd's wishlist Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4mdJ_0h4aCp2q00
The Red Devils have spent months trying to sign Frenkie de Jong Credit: Getty

After weeks of haggling the Red Devils thought they had agreed a deal last month.

The Athletic claim that United believed they had sealed a £71million package with Barcelona on July 14, only for it to stall.

Three weeks on they are no closer to signing the 25-year-old, with other targets beginning to emerge.

The report adds that the Red Devils would like to move for Rice or Bellingham if they fail to get Ten Hag's man.

But frustratingly for them, neither are available this summer.

West Ham have offered Rice an eight-year contract worth £93m but he has turned it down.

His current contract has two years to run, but the Hammers possess an option to extend Rice's deal to 2025.

Bellingham's Dortmund contract also has three years remaining.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Barca insiders believe that De Jong's exit has been delayed by millions in unpaid wages that he is owed.

Despite transfer speculation, he played for Xavi's side on their US tour.

Man United remain "convinced" that De Jong wants to move to Old Trafford, despite reports from Spain stating the contrary.

Chelsea are claimed to be readying a move to hijack United's deal.

Red Devils legend Gary Neville claimed this week that his old side have been an "embarrassment" in the transfer window this summer.

He told The Overlap in association with Sky Bet: "I said this about Sancho and it's the same now with De Jong – it gets to the point where a signing that should be an excitement for the club drags on that long that actually in the end you actually lose excitement for the signing, it almost becomes a little bit of an embarrassment."

Should United fail to sign De Jong, Rice or Bellingham, they could swoop to sign Youri Tielemans or Ruben Neves.

The Belgian has one year remaining on his Leicester contract, while Neves' at Wolves expires in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EggWy_0h4aCp2q00
Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are also on Man Utd's radar Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Youri Tielemans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sports#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Dutch#Athletic#United#West Ham#Hammers#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
FC Barcelona
The US Sun

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd turn to Ismaila Sarr, Arsenal in Nikola Milenkovic BID, Frenkie de Jong to reject Chelsea

BARCELONA have reportedly threatened legal action as they urge Frenkie de Jong to renounce the contract he signed in 2020. In a letter, the Catalans claimed they have evidence of criminality from the previous board in the agreement of the deal and are looking for De Jong to revert to the previous contract he signed upon joining in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
656K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy