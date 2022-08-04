ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing fans all saying the same thing as Deontay Wilder poses with fellow heavyweight Michael Hunter ahead of return

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
 5 days ago
BOXING fans all said the same thing after seeing Deontay Wilder pose for pictures following his return to the gym.

The former dominant WBC heavyweight champion has resumed serious training ahead of a potential return to the ring later this year.

Deontay Wilder hasn't set foot inside the ring since his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury Credit: REX
The former WBC heavyweight champion recently returned to training Credit: INSTAGRAM@BADOUJACK
And boxing fans were left stunned by Wilder's slim legs in this snap with Michael Hunter Credit: INSTAGRAM@MICHAEBOUNTYHUNTER

Wilder, 35, recently posed for a snap with fellow contender Michael Hunter after one of his gruelling training sessions.

And boxing fans were in awe of how skinny the Bronze Bomber's legs were.

One tweeted: "This don ain’t hit legs in his life."

Another said: "Mad how skinny these man’s legs are."

And another said: "Surprised he can stand up on them toothpick."

Another remarked: "No wonder them legs looked like linguine every time he took a shot."

One chimed in: "Those legs are surely photoshopped right?!"

Another stunned fan wrote: "Is Deontay OK? He looks unhealthy, really thin."

Wilder hasn't set foot inside the ring since his brutal 11th-round KO loss to Tyson Fury in their epic trilogy fight last October.

But the American recently dispelled suggestions of retirement by saying: "I can't stop right here.

"I must continue my journey. I have to, I have to.

"I'm looking to resume my career for sure. I've got a lot of other things I've got to get out of the way.

"I'm taking away from my children if I come back, because now I'm able to enjoy my life fully like I want to.

"I sacrificed so much to be in this position in my life, to be able to life my life like I want for the rest of my life."

Deontay Wilder is hellbent on returning to the ring Credit: GETTY

Comments / 17

Bill Jones
5d ago

Why won't the Paul Posers fight these guys?...Oh that's right....These guys are real boxers....my bad

Reply(2)
9
Odessa Harris
4d ago

great talent doesn't respect his team of trainers nor listen doesn't used jab head movements feet well.used body hold grab enough.switch up style time to time.

Reply
2
Funknice
5d ago

probably can jump higher and run faster than everyone complaining

Reply
9
COMBAT SPORTS
