The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look

Times-Online
BEK TV features Dakota Taxidermy August 7th
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: ND Mill…GF/EGF home sales & Nintendo
America’s hiring boom continued last month as employers added a surprising 528,000 jobs despite raging inflation and rising anxiety about a recession. July’s hiring was up from 398,000 in June. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. The U.S. economy shrank in the first two quarters of 2022. The...
Ag inside and out: NDDA celebrates Farmer’s Market Week
This week is National Farmer’s Market Week — seven days dedicated to highlighting local agriculture. It’s a perfect time for farmers across the state to share home-grown meat and produce with the residents of their community. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture aims to use the time to not only celebrate these great growers but […]
KFYR-TV
Capital A’Fair returns for 48th annual event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest art fairs returned to the State Capitol Grounds this weekend. The 48th annual Capital A’Faire, is an event put on by the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. Vendors say the event brings people together from all over the country...
KFYR-TV
Indoor batting cage business up and running in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - #Swing Away opened earlier this year in Mandan, giving the Bismarck-Mandan community a way to play slow-pitch softball and baseball year-round in their batting cages. The simulators allow patrons to track how fast and hard they can hit the ball. The price rates are determined by...
valleynewslive.com
Four Grand Forks businesses fail tobacco compliance check
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department’s Education and Outreach Bureau, along with area underage buyers, conducted tobacco compliance checks on Thursday. The underage buyers entered businesses that sell tobacco products under the supervision of a police officer. The team checked 16 businesses within...
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
Statewide Housing Forum coming this fall
The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency will host an overview of the 2020 to 2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum. The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics. The state agency is in charge of providing […]
KFYR-TV
New ice rink in Bismarck being built
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Bismarck and Mandan’s growing use of ice rinks for recreation, the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck will be getting a third rink. The new rink will have a common lobby, new locker rooms, and concessions. “Yes, we’ve continued to see growth in our ice...
KFYR-TV
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
KFYR-TV
School supply drive comes to Bismarck and Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Families are getting ready to go back to school, and first responders are helping their communities with supplies. The first responder back-to-school drive started in Williston last year and expanded to Bismarck and Mandan to help more students. First responders hope to collect anything children might need for the school year. The donations will stay in the area to help nearby schools.
Someone You Should Know: The Critter-Sitter who is always there
“I know one thing … I love to be loved,” exclaims Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter-Sitter, Bismarck. Not everybody gets to work the job of their dreams, but that is the case for Stacy Voegele, owner of The Critter Sitter in Bismarck.Stacy gets to play… (NAT sound, “Bring it to aunty!”) Snuggle… (NAT kissing […]
KFYR-TV
Battling the nursing shortage in the classroom
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are one profession in high demand, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing predicting that the workforce is expected to grow seven percent by 2029. This auditorium can seat nearly 100 nursing students — a small drop in the bucket for the estimated 170,000...
KFYR-TV
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he attempted to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. An undercover officer says he communicated with 26-year-old Deshawn Taylor, who was using the name Ebk Woosa, on Facebook and text to arrange a drug deal. They say Taylor planned to deliver fentanyl to the undercover officer in Bismarck but fled at the meet-up and crashed into an unmarked cop car.
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
Bismarck Kids Need Clothes For School, Here’s How To Help
This is one of those things we hate to hear. There are kids in our area struggling to get the clothes they need for school. If you're like me, you want to do what you can to help. Well, here's how you can do that. We've Got You Covered. Plato's...
Here’s Why You Should Go To The Dakota Zoo This Weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
KFYR-TV
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made. Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.
