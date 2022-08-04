ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Majestic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $84.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The silver miner posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period.

First Majestic shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AG

