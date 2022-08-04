ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducommun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) _ Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.1 million.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $174.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCO

