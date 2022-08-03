ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Quantum computing will require massive software updates. Doing that securely will be its own challenge.

By Kyle Alspach
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Vice

AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled

Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Follow the data

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what a revenue milestone for Databricks says about the future of enterprise data, Alibaba reports slow but recovering growth in its cloud division, and chip sales data points toward a quiet second half of the year for consumer electronics companies. Databricks’ milestone.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Amazon’s Werner Vogels: Enterprises are more daring than you might think

When AWS unveiled Lambda in 2014, Werner Vogels thought the serverless compute service would be the domain of young, more tech-savvy businesses. But it was enterprises that flocked to serverless first, Amazon’s longtime chief technology officer told Protocol in an interview last week. “For them, it was immediately obvious...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

A fearsome new botnet is rapidly gaining momentum

An old, infamous trojan has been forked, with the new variant being used to attack Linux SSH servers, experts have warned. However, unlike the original malware, whose purpose was quite clear, researchers are not yet sure what the operators are up to this time around. Cybersecurity researchers from Fortinet detected...
COMPUTERS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Slate

Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory

During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Has digital transformation failed consumers?

Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
INTERNET
ScienceAlert

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
SOFTWARE
Engadget

NASA develops ingenious solution to fix its troubled ‘Lucy’ asteroid explorer

Last year, NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft designed to explore the Trojan asteroids trapped near Jupiter's Lagrange points. However, a problem arose just 12 hours after launch — one of the large solar arrays designed to generate power from an increasingly distant Sun had failed to fully deploy and latch. Now, NASA has announced that a team was able to troubleshoot the problem sufficiently for the mission to continue — thanks to several clever tricks.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
PC Gamer

PC-controlling brain implants are here and 'the reality is that people need this technology'

Remember those brain-to-computer devices that Gabe Newell, billionaire owner of Valve, was banging on about (opens in new tab)? He said they'd be great for making immersive games and coined the phrase "meat peripherals" for human limbs. Hard to forget. Well, just last month such a device was actually implanted (installed?) into a person's brain, but instead of being used for bigger-than-life gaming it's to better access to technology for those that need it.
ELECTRONICS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Don't be Meta or Google: How to tell workers they need to be more productive

It’s easy to overlook declining productivity when a company is doing well. But with the looming threat of recession, some big tech leaders are suddenly getting tough on workers. At Meta, Mark Zuckerberg wants to “turn the heat up” because apparently there are some Metamates who shouldn’t be there. The situation is similar at Google, where Sundar Pichai said employees need to work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.”
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
MARKETS

