Quantum computing will require massive software updates. Doing that securely will be its own challenge.

Read on www.protocol.com
Related
AI Is Discovering Its Own ‘Fundamental’ Physics And Scientists Are Baffled
Physics is one of science’s more rigorous—and rigid—disciplines, riddled with long equations and complex measurements that must be made just right to reveal their secrets. Yet, before even the simplest equation was put together, scientists first had to puzzle out a crucial predecessor to written equations: a system’s variables.
protocol.com
Follow the data
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what a revenue milestone for Databricks says about the future of enterprise data, Alibaba reports slow but recovering growth in its cloud division, and chip sales data points toward a quiet second half of the year for consumer electronics companies. Databricks’ milestone.
protocol.com
Amazon’s Werner Vogels: Enterprises are more daring than you might think
When AWS unveiled Lambda in 2014, Werner Vogels thought the serverless compute service would be the domain of young, more tech-savvy businesses. But it was enterprises that flocked to serverless first, Amazon’s longtime chief technology officer told Protocol in an interview last week. “For them, it was immediately obvious...
A fearsome new botnet is rapidly gaining momentum
An old, infamous trojan has been forked, with the new variant being used to attack Linux SSH servers, experts have warned. However, unlike the original malware, whose purpose was quite clear, researchers are not yet sure what the operators are up to this time around. Cybersecurity researchers from Fortinet detected...
RELATED PEOPLE
TechCrunch
Google’s ‘quantum supremacy’ usurped by researchers using ordinary supercomputer
To be clear, no one is saying Google lied or misrepresented its work — the painstaking and groundbreaking research that led to the quantum supremacy announcement in 2019 is still hugely important. But if this new paper is correct, the classical versus quantum computing competition is still anybody’s game.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
Humans risk being overrun by artificial superintelligence in 30 years
A MACHINE with human-level intelligence could be built in the next 30 years and could represent a threat to life on Earth, some experts believe. AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by machines. Smart computers make smarter computers. The Law of...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
protocol.com
Has digital transformation failed consumers?
Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Engadget
NASA develops ingenious solution to fix its troubled ‘Lucy’ asteroid explorer
Last year, NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft designed to explore the Trojan asteroids trapped near Jupiter's Lagrange points. However, a problem arose just 12 hours after launch — one of the large solar arrays designed to generate power from an increasingly distant Sun had failed to fully deploy and latch. Now, NASA has announced that a team was able to troubleshoot the problem sufficiently for the mission to continue — thanks to several clever tricks.
PC-controlling brain implants are here and 'the reality is that people need this technology'
Remember those brain-to-computer devices that Gabe Newell, billionaire owner of Valve, was banging on about (opens in new tab)? He said they'd be great for making immersive games and coined the phrase "meat peripherals" for human limbs. Hard to forget. Well, just last month such a device was actually implanted (installed?) into a person's brain, but instead of being used for bigger-than-life gaming it's to better access to technology for those that need it.
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
protocol.com
Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
protocol.com
Don't be Meta or Google: How to tell workers they need to be more productive
It’s easy to overlook declining productivity when a company is doing well. But with the looming threat of recession, some big tech leaders are suddenly getting tough on workers. At Meta, Mark Zuckerberg wants to “turn the heat up” because apparently there are some Metamates who shouldn’t be there. The situation is similar at Google, where Sundar Pichai said employees need to work with “greater urgency, sharper focus, and more hunger than we’ve shown on sunnier days.”
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
Comments / 0