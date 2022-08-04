The 2 Closest Drive-In Movie Theaters To BisMan Are Worth A Look

Read on supertalk1270.com
Hey BisMan, Where Are The Dog Friendly Restaurants?
Well, I am going to try and relate to the above title, for I have two cranky cats at home - The differences between cats and dogs. However, I know a ton of people who do have "Man's Best Friend" around the house, some have more than one. I live in a small apartment, so I can't really have any ( Plus the fact that I'm extremely lazy, and taking the dog out every 4-5 hours to do their thing doesn't appeal to me one bit ) - Now I'm well aware of the huge differences between cats and dogs, yes I can say it's quite true, felines are absolutely independent until they get hungry, dogs, on the other hand, are genuinely more laid back and will always want to be by your side.
Get ready for this. The Bismarck Event Center just announced two more musical shows coming to Bismarck this Fall and Winter. The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Event Center Sunday, October 2nd. Yep, the bald and blue trio will be stopping through the area this Fall. 35 million people have enjoyed their shows over the years; if that doesn't include you, this is your chance.
Another first could be on the way for Bismarck Century Graduate Cara Mund. A true go-getter right from the start. People that have come to know Cara personally know without a doubt that once she sets her mind on something she gets it done. We saw this back in 2017 when all of America became captivated by her beauty and charm. There she was representing North Dakota in the Miss America Beauty Pageant after she was crowned Miss North Dakota in 2017, she then promptly steamrolled into the main event - On September 10, 2017, she was crowned Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City, and became the first contestant from North Dakota to win!
One of my favorite things to do is look at available homes and properties in the Bismarck/Mandan area. I might not be ready to buy or rent anything too elaborate, but I can sure dream, right? There are so many gorgeous homes that you can check out on zillow.com, you can surf around all day with loads of pictures from realtors to see and just imagine for yourself living in a mansion somewhere, right by a private lake, OR you can actually set the perimeters of your search to show you the largest scaled house or even the smallest - you get the idea, right?
Maurices' Haycreek Shops location in North Bismarck is one of the few locations in the country where the chain sells kids clothing. They started as a "Test market" back in March of this year (2022). I spoke to the Store Leader, Cherrie Mayer, and she tells me they are no...
David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I've got the perfect thing for you -- The Dakota Zoo. Look, we're running out of Summer. I know, time has been flying; you better get out there and take advantage of this nice weather while it's here!. Oh, and...
AND THIS GUY WON $50,000! Photo from Big Win Bingo Facebook page. That's a mighty big check for playing bingo. It appears it happened at Sidelines Sports Bar in Bismarck with Big Win Bingo sponsored by MATPAC Wrestling. I'm not here to promote any particular bar or charitable organization but winning $50K is pretty big news in the bingo community.
This is one of those things we hate to hear. There are kids in our area struggling to get the clothes they need for school. If you're like me, you want to do what you can to help. Well, here's how you can do that. We've Got You Covered. Plato's...
The first ever Memorial Square Block Party presented by First International Bank & Trust & Cloverdale will happen this Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 3 to 7 pm at 4530 Memorial Highway in the parking lot. This event is FREE and open to the public. Bring out the whole family...
I'm all about people showing respect to others and their community. I have talked to Deborah Vollmuth before, I met her fairly recently ( I'll tell you more on that in just a bit ). I think it's pretty standard once you become Facebook friends you will see from time to time a new post from them, most of the time we will quickly read it, give it a comment and a "Like" and onward you go with your day - This post grabbed my attention the second I saw it. Deborah and her husband Nick live in Selfridge, North Dakota. Nick and his friend Tim Schell were in the National Guard together. Tim is quite talented. Sculpted and created out of wood, take a look at the artwork he gave Deborah and Nick. You can see this for yourself at the Selfridge cemetery.
Bismarck Police and young kids, all with huge smiles on their faces. These are just but a few wonderful events that our police department has to offer the community, and they do this kind of thing all the time. They have what I think is perfect, going on tomorrow. Cops and kids fishing derby - this is a great way for everyone to get together and be around each other in a relaxing no-stress area.
You might not know this, but there's an animal rescue in Bismarck-Mandan that's reach crosses state lines. Their mission is to help all dogs, not just the ones in our state. The dogs were picked up from the streets of Texas and driven 24 hours to Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Bismarck. There were 34 dogs in total; They came all the way from South of the San Antonio area, near the Mexican border.
That's not a typo. Remember when it was a two-lane metal grate bridge?
These major changes have been five years in the making. Bismarck's Special Assessment Task Force isn't quite as ominous as its name might seem to imply. It's simply a collection of Bismarck residents tasked with improving how assessments are collected for so-called "specials". Specials affect property owners both residential and commercial. So if you are a renter, thanks for reading, but these proposed changes may only indirectly affect you.
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
Something looked different when I drove by the Rebuild Nutrition shop off of South Washington (625 S. Washington). The shop's sign is down, and if you look closely, you can see a new name written in window-chalk. It reads "Feelz Good Nutrition." While I was able to find a "Feel...
This post caught my eye last night, I can relate to this big-time. I worked at a restaurant in San Diego for about 12 years, a long time ago. It left me with great memories of people working together, teamwork, and leadership. From the owners to the manager, right down to the dishwasher, like any business that is successful, everyone involved is needed to pull together and work hard. One of the cool places here in Mandan is giving you the chance to experience all of what I just talked about. This is an awesome opportunity for someone, maybe you!
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
Alan Jackson's "Last Call-One More For The Road" tour will make a stop in Grand Forks, North Dakota this Saturday evening. This will be a historical show as this will more than likely be the last stop in North Dakota for this legendary entertainer. Jackson is battling a degenerative nerve...
