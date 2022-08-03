ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Body Found In Augusta Canal

A body was found in the Augusta Canal just after 11:00 am today behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on Broad Street. Richmond County authorities are treating this is a suspicious death. WGAC will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Richmond County, GA
Accidents
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boater#Accident
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Friday. Armoni McClain is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies. He’s described as 18 years old, 5 feet 10...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 injured, 1 dead in shooting at Windsor Spring Road store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Augusta Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the Get-N-Go store on the 2350 block of Windsor Spring Road around 12:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Deputies found Sonya Logan, 47, Willie...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Get free school supplies Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6. AUGUSTA Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

A look at staffing in the Columbia County School District

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety and the quality of education are a top priority as the new year kicks off. A key part of doing that is having the right number of staff and teachers. Just a couple of weeks ago, Columbia County hired over 200 teachers for the start of the new year.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this missing man in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need the public’s help to find a missing man. The family of Todd McCray, 60, told deputies they last spoke with him on July 8. Deputies say he is homeless and is usually walking in the downtown Augusta area. He is also...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

FOUND: Man with Autism missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Andre Miles has been found safe. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man with Autism. Twenty-year-old Andre Miles was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Behavioral Health...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Man Shot in Richmond County This Morning

A man was shot and killed in Richmond County early this morning. Coroner Mark Bowen says 35-year-old Damien Tanksley of Richmond Hill Road was shot at least one time at the Get It To Go store in the 2300 block of Windsor Spring Road. The shooting was reported at 12:46 a.m. Tanksley died at Augusta University Medical Center at 10:21 a.m. today.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy