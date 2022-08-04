Malheur National Forest Increasing Fire Danger, Industrial Fire Precaution Level

Read on elkhornmediagroup.com
▶️ Saturday update on fires burning around Central Oregon
The following is information is taken directly from Central Oregon Fire Information and the Willamette National Forest about the Green Butte, Miller Road and Cedar Creek fires as of 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6. Yesterday was another quiet day across central Oregon for fire activity. There were no new starts.
Local FFA Members Make National Finals
Eastern Oregon – (Information from the Oregon FFA). Multiple students from Eastern Oregon FFA chapters made the finals of The National FFA Agriscience Fair. As stated by the Oregon FFA, “the National FFA Agriscience Fair recognizes students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources. The agriscience fair is for middle and high school students. Participation begins at the local level and progresses to state and national levels.” These Eastern Oregon finalists include the following:
Sheriff McKinley encourages involvement in the Grant County Fair
JOHN DAY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley was on KJDY’s Coffee Time recently. In between talking about criminal activity and fire safety, the Sheriff had a bit of a lighter message for Grant County folks. He encourages people to enjoy the county and help out where you can:
Elk Poachers Sentenced in Oregon
Below is a news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. Sentencing is complete for two Hines residents involved in killing at least seven...
Baker City Women Arrested on Harassment, Disorderly Conduct II and Escape III
BAKER CITY – Incident: Harassment, Disorderly Conduct II, Escape III. Involved Person(s): Kristi Moudy-Koos (45) On July 30, 2022 at about 4:17 PM Baker City Police responded to a disturbance reported at Brich near Washington Street. A witness in the area reported a female, Kristi Moudy-Koos, had been punching a male; both the suspect and victim left the area before the officers arrived at 1975 Birch Street, four (4) minutes after the initial call to Dispatch.
